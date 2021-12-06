Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Decisions Isaac Cruz In Close Fight, Retains Lightweight Title (Highlights)

‘Tank’ treads on after a marquee main event spot in Los Angeles, CA.

Gervonta Davis was victorious upon his return to the boxing ring. He would take on Isaac Cruz (22-0-1) in a battle of undefeated boxers. Davis would leave the contest without a blemish on his perfect pro record, however his 16-fight KO/TKO streak would be broken at the end of the night.

Hurting His Hand

His insane string of knockouts wouldn’t be the only thing hurt in this fight. Nearing the end of the contest, the southpaw would injure his left hand in the late stages of the boxing match.

“I hurt my hand, so I couldn’t get him out of there,” Davis said post-fight. “I was throwing down and I hit him on top of the head. I messed it up.”

Facing Adversity

The powerful ‘Tank’ wouldn’t get the job done against Cruz within the distance. He was unable to put his opponent in too much danger as Cruz didn’t allow himself to be crushed. The massive Mexican underdog came to fight.

Cruz would do good against the massive favorite, making the match a very tough one for ‘Tank’. Davis would take a close lead early in the fight, outboxing Cruz. Cruz wasn’t down nor out as he took the last few rounds from the injured Davis.

Davis Goes The Distance

After 12 rounds of boxing, the judges would all agree that Davis did enough to win. Two judges scored it 115-113 in favor of Davis with the third official having it 116-112 for him. The decision was unanimous for Floyd’s Mayweather’s protégé.

The result would be controversial as many fans argued online that Cruz won the fight. A recent poll taken by Showtime Boxing currently details that 35.9% of the fans had Cruz winning with 45% thinking Davis won rightfully. No matter what the opinions may read on social media, there are only 3 opinions that matter when determining a fight: the judges sitting ringside.

While it was a tough fight for Davis, the hype train keeps on going as the Baltimore boxer upgraded to 26-0 as a pro. He remains the WBA lightweight champion of the world.

“All those guys are easy work…I’m the top dog.” Davis said in his post-fight interview.

Check out the highlights below:

