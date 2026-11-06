Courtney Rossel Files Dismissal With Prejudice In Gervonta Davis Civil Case

Courtney Rossel’s lawyer submitted a notice in Miami-Dade County on November 5 withdrawing her claims against Gervonta Davis with prejudice. The filing brings a significant development in the civil litigation that began shortly before the boxer’s planned exhibition against Jake Paul last year.

Attorney Richard Wolfe told reporter Josh Peter that the parties had settled, according to Peter’s November 6 written report. Wolfe described the agreement’s terms as confidential. The report provides no payment amount or basis for describing who paid whom.

What Rossel’s dismissal notice says

The one-page document identifies Rossel as the plaintiff and Davis as the defendant in case 2025-021434-CA-01. Signed by Wolfe, it states that she gives notice of:

“her voluntary dismissal of all claims against Defendant, GERVONTA BRYANT DAVIS pka ‘The Tank,’ with prejudice.”

The electronic filing stamp records November 5 at 4:11:28 p.m. The accompanying certificate says the notice was furnished electronically to the lawyers of record that day. The clerk’s docket lists the dismissal under entries 80 and 81; the civil complaint was originally filed October 30, 2025.

A dismissal with prejudice prevents the dismissed claims from being filed again. The notice is not a trial verdict or a factual ruling resolving the underlying allegations. Its wording concerns Rossel’s claims, rather than declaring that every separate proceeding involving either party has concluded.

The clerk’s online case header continues to display “OPEN.” That administrative label is not a substitute for reading the November 5 dismissal notice and its scope.

Criminal proceedings are a separate issue

Peter reported that Davis still faces criminal charges arising from the same alleged dating-violence incident. He also reported that defense attorney Simon Steckel had not answered his inquiry by the time of publication. The civil settlement should not be presented as an acquittal, a dismissal of criminal charges or a confirmed agreement with prosecutors.

Rossel had accused Davis of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to Peter’s account of the court records, the alleged incident occurred at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens in October 2025, where she worked as a VIP cocktail waitress. Those allegations are not findings of guilt.

The dispute also affected Davis’ boxing schedule: his November 14, 2025 exhibition with Paul was canceled amid the legal issues. His previous bout against Lamont Roach Jr. ended in a 12-round majority draw at Barclays Center on March 1, 2025. The promotion recorded scores of 115-113 for Davis and two cards of 114-114.