Gervonta Davis Renews Devin Haney Callout, Revisits 145-Pound Proposal

Gervonta Davis has renewed his Devin Haney challenge and reconsidered the weight he had suggested. In November 14 written posts, he pushed for the matchup before answering a question about meeting Haney at the full welterweight limit.

The exchange took place on the MoneyTwofly X account used by Davis. His first message replied to a discussion explicitly naming Haney, rather than announcing negotiations with a promoter. The Ring also identified the message as a Davis callout in its own November 14 post.

Davis wrote at 3:40 a.m. UTC:

On my momma we gotta hit! I’m not Taking “no” for an answer

On my momma we gotta hit! I’m not

Taking “no” for an answer https://t.co/klOV8FCtz1 — MoneyTwofly (@MoneyTwofly) November 14, 2026

The follow-up leaves the weight unsettled

Eighteen minutes later, he answered a fan who asked why he would not fight at 147 pounds instead of 145. Davis acknowledged reconsidering the lower number and dismissed Haney’s ability. He did not specify a replacement contracted weight, and his reply should not be presented as an agreement to fight at 147.

That qualification matters because the proposed 145-pound figure sits two pounds below the welterweight limit. Neither of the two messages announced a date, venue, purse, rehydration clause or signed bout agreement. They establish Davis’s public interest in this opponent, not a completed deal between the camps.

On my momma I was tripping saying 145 but I really don’t care fam..he’s ass https://t.co/bpjr4vM0Co — MoneyTwofly (@MoneyTwofly) November 14, 2026

Haney’s next fight is already set

Haney already has a separate championship assignment. Top Rank confirmed on November 13 that tickets were on sale for his December 19 meeting with Liam Paro at Chase Center in San Francisco. That bout brings together Haney’s WBO welterweight championship and Paro’s IBF belt.

The unification is promoted by Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions, in association with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions. The announced broadcast is DAZN PPV. A challenge from another boxer does not replace that scheduled contest or establish what Haney’s plans would be afterward.

Haney enters that booking at 33-0 with 15 knockouts. His championship progression helps explain the weight question in Davis’s exchange: he previously held the undisputed lightweight crown, won a title at 140 pounds against Regis Prograis in December 2023 and took the WBO welterweight belt from Brian Norman Jr. last November.

Davis has also competed above lightweight, but his record does not make every proposed higher weight an accepted term. His 2021 move to super lightweight ended in an 11th-round stoppage of Mario Barrios. PBC’s fight history lists his most recent appearance as the March 1, 2025 majority draw with Lamont Roach in Brooklyn.

Davis’s listed record stands at 30 wins, no defeats and one draw, with 28 knockouts. His last victory in that history came against Frank Martin in June 2024. At 32, he is seeking a matchup with an opponent who has already established himself in a heavier division.