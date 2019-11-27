George Foreman: Wilder vs Fruy 2 Will Be ‘One Of The Greatest Fights Of All Time’

George Foreman Thinks Highly Of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has been made official. According to boxing legend George Foreman, this could be one of the greatest fights of all time.

Foreman knows a thing or two about great boxing matches. He is one of the best boxers of his generation. Additionally, he had a legendary rivalry with Muhammad Ali that will live on forever. Therefore, when he says a boxing fight is going to be amazing, it is worth listening to him.

That is exactly what Foreman has said about the highly anticipated Wilder vs Fury rematch. Their first bout ended in a draw, and was one of the most exciting fights of the year. Now, the rematch has been booked for February 22nd, likely at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Just before the announcement of the fight, George Foreman was speaking to TMZ about the fight. He offered a lot of kind words about both men, and spoke highly about the potential this fight has.

“I think that the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury rematch would be one of the greatest fights of all time. Not just today, but of all time. If I see that fight, I would say that Deontay Wilder is moved up in status and whoever wins that fight will probably be one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.”

This is some mighty high praise to come from a legend like George Foreman. It would appear that he may be right, too. At a bare minimum, it is one of the most exciting match ups boxing has had in a long time.