Garland Boxing Coach Arrested On Child Sex Charges

Garland police have arrested Agenis Apdul Santos, a coach at the city’s police boxing gym, on two felony charges involving a 15-year-old student. The department’s November 13 written release says the 42-year-old is no longer associated with the program.

School staff contacted a school resource officer at about 7 a.m. on November 11. Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Santos at home around 1 p.m. Police said the alleged assault occurred at the student’s residence, withholding identifying locations to protect the juvenile.

Indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child are both second-degree felonies. The release said Santos remained in Garland Detention Center, with no bonds set.

Investigators confirmed that the student was not a boxing-gym member. They nevertheless urged parents to ask children about any inappropriate behavior involving Santos. Anyone with information can contact the department at 972-485-4840. The investigation remains active.

**News Release** Boxing Coach Arrested On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM, a Garland Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff regarding a 15-year-old student’s disclosure of an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the student’s… pic.twitter.com/Rz8U4RqOQW — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) November 13, 2026

Gym Temporarily Closed, Police Tell Local Station

FOX 4 reported that the department said the Garland Police Boxing Gym would temporarily close. The station also reported an important distinction about the coach’s role: Santos was not a police-department employee.

The reports reviewed do not give a reopening date.

A Youth Program With A Wider Support Role

The city’s Behavioral Health and Resource Unit page describes plans to work with the boxing gym on mental-health and resiliency training alongside the physical instruction already offered to at-risk young people. It places that collaboration within support for officers responding to families who need resources for troubled youth, including counseling and referrals.

The city traced the gym’s founding to 1995 in an August 2026 community-awards announcement. It described the project, started by David Swavey, as a crime-prevention initiative that had provided thousands of young people with coaching and mentoring.

A January 2025 city profile explains the scope of that work: the gym was created as a place for at-risk children, from kindergarten through high school, with participation built around avoiding trouble, treating others respectfully and keeping their school grades at a passing level. The same profile identified the retired lieutenant as its civilian program coordinator following his December 2015 retirement from law enforcement. Those municipal descriptions establish the program’s youth-support mission; neither announcement concerns the current criminal investigation.

Under Texas Penal Code Section 12.33, a second-degree felony generally carries a prison range of two to 20 years and may also carry a fine of up to $10,000. Those are statutory limits, not a sentence imposed in this case. Section 2.01 requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt for conviction; Santos is presumed innocent.