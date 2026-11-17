Garland police say a second juvenile has been identified in the investigation involving former boxing coach Agenis Apdul Santos, leading to an additional felony charge. The department’s November 16 written update says the second accuser was a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym at the time of the alleged offense.

The new charge is indecency with a child by contact, classified by police as a second-degree felony. Santos, 42, has been transferred to Dallas County Jail, with a combined bond of $175,000 for all current charges. Those are the custody and bond details in Monday’s release, not the earlier arrest announcement.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and asking parents to discuss any interactions their children may have had with Santos. Anyone with information, or who believes they or their child may have been victimized, can contact Garland police at 972-485-4840.

Update: 11/16/2026

**News Release Update** Charges Added to Boxing Coach As the investigation continues into the arrest of 42-year-old Angenis Santos on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Garland Police detectives have identified a second victim. Detectives learned that the second… https://t.co/cNSwTPovqJ — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) November 16, 2026

A different connection to the boxing program

The gym membership is an important distinction between the two accounts described by police. The department’s original November 13 statement explicitly said the first juvenile was not a member. It also announced that Santos was no longer associated with the program.

That investigation began on November 11, when school staff contacted a school resource officer at approximately 7 a.m. about a 15-year-old student’s allegation of sexual assault at the student’s home. Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Santos at his residence at approximately 1 p.m. the same day.

The first announcement listed indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child, both second-degree felonies. The additional count brings the reported total to three charges. MiddleEasy’s earlier arrest report covers that initial stage of the case.

Allegations remain subject to proof

Neither police statement announces a conviction. Under Texas Penal Code Section 2.01, every element of an offense must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Arrest, confinement or a charge does not itself support an inference of guilt at trial; Santos is presumed innocent.

Section 12.33 sets the ordinary punishment range for a second-degree felony at two to 20 years in prison, with a possible fine of up to $10,000. Those statutory limits are not a sentence imposed on Santos or a prediction of the outcome.

The allegations concern a program serving children across a wide age range. In a January 2025 profile, the city described the boxing gym as a constructive environment for at-risk youth from kindergarten through high school, with participation expectations centered on respect, avoiding trouble and maintaining passing grades. That municipal description concerns the program’s purpose, not findings in the criminal case.