WBC Says Galal Yafai Is Fit To Return After Injury Layoff

Galal Yafai is fit to return after an injury layoff, according to the WBC’s November 11 convention report from Acapulco. The update places its interim flyweight champion back in the divisional picture, but does not announce a comeback date, venue or opponent.

The same flyweight section identifies Sergio Mendoza as world champion and says mandatory challenger Francisco Rodríguez is receiving treatment and undergoing evaluation for an eye condition. It does not specify a diagnosis or establish Rodríguez’s availability for a particular fight. Those are separate status updates, not confirmation that any two of the three boxers have agreed to meet. The section announces no final eliminator, purse bid or negotiation deadline for this division.

The training setback that stopped the Sheffield challenge

Yafai had been scheduled to challenge Ricardo Sandoval for the WBC and WBA flyweight titles at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on June 6. Matchroom announced on May 15 that he had sustained an injury during training camp and that the championship contest was postponed.

The promoter kept the Sheffield event in place, elevating Josh Padley’s European super-featherweight title defense against Aqib Fiaz to the main event. Its statement did not identify the injured body part or provide a replacement date for Yafai’s challenge. A report that he can return now should not be read as confirmation that the original Sandoval booking has been restored.

Mendoza changed the title picture during the layoff

Sandoval no longer holds the championships Yafai was due to challenge for. Sergio Mendoza defeated him in Chicago on October 10, taking the WBC title by a fifth-round stoppage. The WBC’s original report records three knockdowns before the referee intervened at Wintrust Arena.

Mendoza took that assignment as a late replacement after Oscar Collazo suffered a rib injury during camp. Sandoval had entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, following his July 2025 championship victory over Kenshiro Teraji in Japan. The change of champion means the circumstances of Yafai’s previously announced title opportunity are no longer the same.

The WBC’s current flyweight champion profile lists Mendoza at 28 wins, one defeat and 24 knockouts, with his reign beginning October 10. These are the champion’s present figures, not Sandoval’s pre-fight record.

The WBA’s separate October 12 report confirms that its flyweight championship also changed hands. It records a technical knockout, with Sandoval getting back up from the final knockdown before the referee stopped the contest. That establishes Mendoza’s unified status; it does not by itself set the next defense or determine which sanctioning body’s obligation will be addressed first.

Yafai still carries the WBC interim designation

Yafai earned the interim belt by stopping Sunny Edwards in the sixth round in Birmingham on November 30, 2024. Matchroom’s career account identifies that victory as revenge for an earlier amateur defeat. The WBC’s latest report continues to describe him as interim champion, rather than announcing a new full-title reign.

The Birmingham southpaw entered professional boxing after winning flyweight gold for Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Carlo Paalam in the final. He signed a long-term Matchroom deal in January 2022 and began his paid career the following month against Carlos Vado Bautista, stopping him in the fifth round of a scheduled ten-round contest.