Gabriela Fundora will enter her latest undisputed flyweight title defense after weighing 110.4 pounds, with challenger Jasmina Zapotoczna registering 111.2 at Thursday’s official weigh-in. Golden Boy published both figures on November 19 ahead of their ten-round championship bout in Indio, California.

Neither woman needed the full 112-pound allowance. Fundora finished 1.6 pounds below the championship ceiling and Zapotoczna was eight-tenths under it, leaving the challenger slightly heavier on the official scale. The promoter’s announcement lists the contest as Friday’s co-main event, with every belt in Fundora’s collection at stake.

The venue is Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, in the champion’s home region of the Coachella Valley. Amari Jones faces DeAundre Pettus in the headliner. The original October card announcement established those two featured pairings; the fighters are now completing their final preparations.

Fundora’s Fourth Defense Meets A European Champion

Fundora brings an 18-0 record, including ten knockout victories. The WBC dates the start of her undisputed reign to November 2, 2024, and identifies this as her fourth defense since bringing the division’s titles together. Her undefeated run now meets a challenger arriving with recognition earned on the European circuit rather than a previous world championship.

ALL. THE. BELTS. On the line in the co-main event! 🥊 Gabriela Fundora – 110.4lbs

Jasmina Zapotoczna – 111.2lbs#JonesPettus | #FundoraZapotoczna | LIVE on DAZN | Nov. 20 pic.twitter.com/iYxLKmynwn — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 19, 2026

Zapotoczna is 10-1. According to the WBC’s original event guide, she beat Chloe Watson in March 2025 to capture the European flyweight championship and subsequently defended that belt once. This California assignment will be her first professional contest outside Europe, moving her from that regional title campaign into a challenge against the division’s established champion.

The WBA identifies Zapotoczna as Polish-born and based in the United Kingdom, and notes that every one of her professional contests has reached the final bell. That is a different route to this opportunity from Fundora’s: the American has stopped ten opponents, while the challenger’s ten wins have come through the scorecards.

Their physical and technical matchup is also distinct. Fundora is a southpaw listed at five feet nine inches on her WBC profile; Zapotoczna fights orthodox. In its preview, the WBA describes the challenger’s approach as built around movement and punch volume, opposite a champion whose height and reach help her control the distance. Those are the styles they bring to Friday, not a prediction of how the rounds will unfold.

Friday’s DAZN Broadcast

DAZN will stream the event. The WBC lists the United States broadcast for 8 p.m. Eastern, corresponding to 5 p.m. in California and 1 a.m. UTC on Saturday, November 21. That is the advertised program start, not a confirmed ring-walk time for the title bout; the co-main event’s position depends on the preceding fights.

For Fundora, this appearance follows a sixth-round stoppage of Viviana Ruiz Corredor in March. The WBC’s contemporaneous report places that successful defense at Anaheim’s Honda Center and describes a finish after a sequence of unanswered punches. Fundora’s jab kept Ruiz at distance for much of that contest. Ruiz tried to move laterally and close the gap in bursts, but the champion’s straight punches repeatedly disrupted those advances, according to the report. That performance provides the immediate competitive backdrop to this defense, against a different opponent with her own experience of completing long fights.