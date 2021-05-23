Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Officially Set for July 24th

Last week, MiddleEasy reported that a rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder must happen by Sept. 15th due to arbitration. Now, the Fury vs Wilder trilogy is set to take place on July 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada this summer.

Wilder Rematch Clause

According to Wilder, part of his contract against Fury stated that he would get a rematch if he lost his WBC title. So, the media reported that Deontay would exercise his right to the rematch. Furthermore, Wilder stated that the gigantic costume that he wore to the ring affected his performance.

However, Fury and his team have claimed that Deontay waited too long to active his rematch clause.

Nonetheless, their matchup is now official for this summer according to reports from ESPN.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally agreed to terms on a third fight, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN. (via @ESPNRingside) https://t.co/78fvze6GNS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2021

Making the Fight

Many Tyson Fury fans were hoping that Wilder would not exercise his rematch. Or, that the arbitration would fall through due to a loophole in the contracts. That way, Fury could finally make the match against Anthony Joshua official. But now that the match is official, AJ and Oleksandr Usyk will have until May 31st to come to an agreement and fight, via the WBO.

Fury vs. Wilder II

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of the fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he came out poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought most of the entire fight on his back foot.

As Fury continued to gain momentum, he could corner Wilder and unleash a barrage of punches. Those same punches caused Deontay’s corner to throw in the towel during the 7th round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Who do fans believe will win the trilogy?