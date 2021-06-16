Tyson Fury Expects To KO Deontay Wilder Quicker In Trilogy

Tyson Fury plans on getting the knockout even quicker against Deontay Wilder next month.

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Wilder in a trilogy fight taking place July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their last outing, of course, saw Fury win the WBC title after knocking Wilder down twice en route to a seventh-round TKO.

Wilder has had plenty of time to dwell on that defeat and work on his game, with many expecting him to come out as a completely new fighter.

https://twitter.com/combat_insider/status/1393298162090057729

Fury Planning Quick Finish

Not that Fury cares too much.

“The Gypsy King” is more focused on what he can do and expects to finish Wilder even quicker than the seventh round this time.

“The only thing I’m expecting from him, and this is a personal opinion, I expect him to get knocked out quicker this time,” Fury told Michael Bisping in a recent sitdown. “That’s the truth because training with a guy now who’s got him throwing combination punches and rolling down and all that — heavyweight division, you don’t do that. “Because when you sit in the pocket and you throw more than two punches at once, you throw five, six punches — what’s gonna happen? Am I going to go, ‘alright, finish your job and I’ll hit you back afterwards’? And before, that wasn’t possible because he was throwing one punch, two punches, three punches max. But this time, if he’s going sit in the pocket and throw punches, I’m going to clip him proper.”

As for Fury’s official prediction?

“I took him out in seven rounds last time. … I changed styles from being an elusive boxer to an aggressive puncher and now, let’s just say I’ve been working on that for 18 months,” Fury said. “… We’re really working on taking him out nice and quickly.”

You can watch the full interview below: