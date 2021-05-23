Tyson Fury Planning To Beat Up Deontay Wilder ‘A Bit Better Than Last Time’

Tyson Fury plans on inflicting even more punishment on Deontay Wilder.

Although it looked like Fury was set to take on Anthony Joshua in a highly-anticipated title unification clash, the ruling of an arbitrator put that on the backburner as Wilder was deemed contractually obligated to get a trilogy fight.

The third meeting between the pair for the WBC heavyweight title is now set to take place in Las Vegas on July 24, though nothing is official as of yet.

And while Fury expects a better showing from Wilder after the latter was TKO’d in their rematch, he still expects the end result to be the same.

“I think he’s going to give it a good roll of the dice, this is his last hurrah,” Fury said on ESPN. “I got his heart, his soul, his mojo. Everything of Deontay Wilder, every bit of substance, I got it in my pocket. I’ve carried it around with me for the last 18 months. “He’s an idiot, he got absolutely dismantled and smashed to bits in our last fight and he wants that all over again. He was telling people I cracked his skull, I’ve injured his shoulder, I’ve done his bicep. Yet he wants to get in there with me again. It’s either one of two things — he’s absolutely crazy or he’s a sucker for punishment.”

Fury Looking To Beat Up Wilder Even Worse

Wilder came up with a number of bizarre excuses to explain his defeat to Fury last year — some of which angered the Briton.

But with his plan to unify the division, Fury is looking to beat the American up even more this time ahead of a potential meeting with Joshua later in the year.

“I got to beat up Deontay Wilder a bit better than last time because he didn’t get a good enough hiding last time,” Fury added. “This time, I’m going to real double double treble smash him.”

Fury defeated Wilder via seventh-round TKO to win the WBC heavyweight title in February last year.