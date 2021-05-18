Arbitration Rules State Tyson Fury Must Face Deontay Wilder in Trilogy, Anthony Joshua Match in Jeopardy

A boxing arbitrator has ruled that Tyson Fury must face Deontay Wilder in a rematch by Sept. 15th. This news puts the long-awaited match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in danger.

Fury vs. Wilder II

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of the fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he came out poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought most of the entire fight on his back foot.

As Fury continued to gain momentum, he could corner Wilder and unleash a barrage of punches. Those same punches caused Deontay’s corner to throw in the towel during the 7th round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Wilder Rematch Clause

According to Wilder, part of his contract against Fury stated that he would get a rematch if he lost his WBC title. So, the media reported that Deontay would exercise his right to the rematch. Furthermore, Wilder stated that the gigantic costume that he wore to the ring affected his performance.

However, Fury and his team have claimed that Deontay waited too long to active his rematch clause.

Arguably the biggest fight to make in boxing is between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, the arbitration could potentially place the brink of the clash finally happening in jeopardy.

Joshua shared with fans that he has officially received his end of the bout agreement on social media. Thus, indicating that once Fury signs his, the fight will finally be official.

Sources: Daniel Weinstein, the arbitrator in the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch dispute, ruled in favor of Wilder today, saying Fury owes Wilder a third fight. Fury and Wilder signed a two-fight deal but there was disagreement over the rematch clause — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 17, 2021

News just in on Deontay Wilder winning his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury – to take place by Sept 15 – I understand because its a civil case they can still sign Fury vs Anthony Joshua and settle with Wilder (perhaps $5 to $8 million). Spanner, though. pic.twitter.com/twMm40Lupl — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) May 17, 2021

Making the Fight

Many Tyson Fury fans are hoping that Wilder would not exercise his rematch. That way, Fury could finally make the match against Anthony Joshua official.

Do fans want to see the trilogy bout? And if so, will Wilder wear another one of his iconic walkout costumes? Let us know.