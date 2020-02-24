(Video) Tyson Fury Refuses Drink Out Of Fear It Was Spiked

Fury Being Cautious After Title Win

Tyson Fury became the new WBC heavyweight champion following his win over Deontay Wilder last night and he intended on keeping it that way.

Fury shocked the world when he outclassed and battered Wilder en route to a seventh-round TKO victory in Las Vegas.

And in the post-fight press conference, one moment stood out as his trainer Andy Lee handed him a bottle of water only for Fury to question where it came from. Once Lee pointed to the person, Fury refused the drink out of fear that it may be spiked with a banned substance.

If that were the case, he would have been stripped of his new title if he tested positive in the post-fight drug test.

You can watch the moment below:

Andy Lee handed Tyson Fury a bottle of water, and Fury asked him where it came from, when Lee pointed to the person, Fury refused it. Reminded me of when he did it in Germany. Not taking the risk of getting spiked got a drug test. pic.twitter.com/AqU6RMFsWK — Cameron Gillon (@CameronGillon_) February 23, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fury has been cautious following a big win.

After “The Gypsy King” outclassed Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified champion back in 2015, he refused to drink anything in the changing room later on out of fear of getting drugged.

“After the fight, I had it from good sources not to touch anything in the changing room because they might try to drug me,” he told The Telegraph. “People were trying to pass me all sorts of things but unless it came from my own baggage, I wasn’t having it. There was no chance of me getting drugged. “… I went home dehydrated before I even touched anything. I was so frightened of being drug tested and failing the drugs test. I didn’t want to take drinks or food from anyone. …You can never be too careful.”

All in all, a smart move from Fury who doesn’t want his big moments tarnished even if it’s through no fault of his own.