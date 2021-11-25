John Fury Reveals Jake Paul Refused VADA Testing Ahead Of Tommy Fury Boxing Match

There will be no mandatory testing for Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

The pair will compete in a highly-anticipated boxing match headlining a Showtime pay-per-view event taking place December 18 in Tampa, Florida.

With less than a month to go, for the fight, Tommy’s father John revealed in a recent interview with Rob Moore that there were all sorts of clauses in the contract.

One of them was the stipulation that Fury had to change his name to “Tommy Fumbles” for a year if he lost. But what was most notable for the senior Fury was that Paul’s team refused to include VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing ahead of the bout.

“There was all kinds of stuff in the contracts,” Fury said. “There was all kinds of it, like, ‘You’ve got to change your name for a year. You’ve got to do this. You’ve got to do that.’ … He’s got to change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ for a year. All rubbish on that. I could go into it more and more but I don’t want to bore people with politics. Do you know what I’m saying?… “And like anything else, they wouldn’t sign up for the VADA testing either. That bothered me a little bit because I wanted that in the contract. But he wouldn’t do that. But I’m not even bothered about that because what they’re going to do, they’re going to do anyway. So yeah, we just want the fight because we know we can win it. The people that think Tommy is getting paid to lose — they’re joking. Because a Fury would rather be put to death with a bullet between two his eyes than go down that road. It’s never happened in 300 years in the Fury dynasty, it ain’t happening now. This is real.”

You can watch the interview below:

Is Jake Paul On Something?

It’s not the best thing for people to hear about Paul.

After all, Paul’s last opponent in Tyron Woodley insinuated that he was taking performance enhancing drugs while commenting on the lax drug testing for the fight as well.

Although nobody can say for sure until there’s proof, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise either. But then again, Fury should ideally be beating Paul regardless of whether he’s clean or not.