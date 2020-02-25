Tyson Fury Sends Respectful Message To Deontay Wilder

Fury Calls Wilder ‘Dance Partner Of The Century’

Tyson Fury continues to be respectful towards Deontay Wilder.

Fury toppled Wilder on his way to a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas this past weekend to become the new WBC heavyweight champion. There was plenty of animosity and trash talk — though some of it may have been manufactured — leading up to the rematch.

However, “The Gypsy King” has been completely respectful since the win. He offered kind words for Wilder in his post-fight interview and in a recent Instagram post, sent a classy message to the American.

“Love and respect to the dance partner of the century @bronzebomber 🙏🏼#speedyrecovery“

It looks like they will be running things back a third time as well. Both fighters had a rematch clause as part of their contracts which they have 30 days to exercise after the second fight. Wilder has already revealed that he plans on doing just that.

That means a title unification fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua will have to wait for later in the year. However, if both fighters end up winning their next fights, we could be one step closer to having a unified and truly undisputed heavyweight king.