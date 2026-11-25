Eight preliminary bouts have been announced for Tyson Fury’s December 11 meeting with Anthony Joshua at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Turki Alalshikh published the lineup at 20:33 UTC on November 25, placing Joe Cordina against Mauricio Lara at the top of the preliminary poster.

The new slate concerns the opening portion of the show, rather than another revision to the heavyweight main card. MiddleEasy separately covered the Deontay Wilder–Martin Bakole booking. The announcement also divides the preliminary programme between two streaming arrangements, giving viewers a reason to check more than the main broadcast listing.

Where The Opening Fights Will Stream

The upper group on the official graphic is marked for Netflix TikTok and The Ring’s social channels. Alongside Cordina–Lara, it contains Hayato Tsutsumi against Vic Pasillas, Reito Tsutsumi against Moheeb Fazeldin, and Constantino Nanga against Lerrone Richards.

A second group is listed for The Ring’s social channels: Mikie Tallon against Sean Bruce, Mohammed Alakel against Rogger Rivera, Odel Kamara against Patrik Matejcek, and Roman Fury against Adam Kolarik. Those platform labels apply to the groups shown; they do not establish a final running order or individual ringwalk times. The announcement does not list scheduled round totals or identify any championship belts at stake in these preliminary bouts.

The Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua prelims are set. ✅ The biggest night in boxing kicks off with champions taking center stage. 🥊 December 11 | Principality Stadium, Cardiff Watch the prelims live on The Ring’s social channels.#FuryJoshua | @RingMagazine pic.twitter.com/gA59KEvzeT — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 25, 2026

Cordina Gets A Place On His Hometown Show

For Cordina, the assignment brings him back into a major Cardiff event after earlier uncertainty over his place on this bill. The confirmed opponent is different from the possibilities discussed in MiddleEasy’s coverage of the proposed Manny Pacquiao matchup and Abdullah Mason’s opponent options. Neither of those discussions should be treated as the bout announced today.

Matchroom’s biography traces the Welshman’s professional rise from his 2017 debut through British and Commonwealth success. His first world championship came in front of his own supporters in Cardiff, where he stopped Kenichi Ogawa in 2022 to win the IBF super-featherweight belt.

A hand injury then cost him a scheduled defense and his championship status. He regained that belt in another Cardiff appearance, dropping Shavkat Rakhimov in the second round before taking a split decision in April 2023. The sequence makes the city more than a convenient venue in his career: it hosted both of his world-title wins.

The same promotional profile records a subsequent defense against Edward Vazquez and an eighth-round stoppage defeat to Anthony Cacace in May 2024. It says Cordina then intended to move back to lightweight. That career history is background, not confirmation of the contracted weight or a championship sanction for his newly announced contest.

Kamara Continues His Professional Development

Matchroom also highlighted Kamara’s involvement in its own written reaction to the card. The Liverpool boxer’s official biography says he turned professional in 2026 after an amateur career that included World Boxing Cup gold and bronze at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in his hometown.

His transition to the paid ranks included a promotional agreement with Eddie Hearn’s company, which lists him as a super-welterweight. The Cardiff assignment gives the developing prospect another named opponent on a high-profile event, while keeping his early career separate from the established champions sharing the preliminary programme.