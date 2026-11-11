Bakole–Adebayo, Vanhouter–Essomba Added To Fury–Joshua Card

Martin Bakole will face Solomon Adebayo, while Da’Mazion Vanhouter meets Michael Essomba, on the December 11 card headlined by Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Netflix confirmed the two heavyweight additions in its November 11 announcement.

The event takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Deontay Wilder against Jai Opetaia is the other supporting matchup currently listed. The broadcaster describes an all-heavyweight main card. Its announcement does not specify the scheduled distance or a title at stake for either new matchup.

NOTHING BUT HEAVY HITTERS 🔥 The all-heavyweight main card for #FuryJoshua is locked. One month to go! 🥊 Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

🥊 Deontay Wilder vs. Jai Opetaia

🥊 Martin Bakole vs. Solomon Adebayo

🥊 Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba Friday December 11… pic.twitter.com/SmQAFQxOBQ — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2026

Vanhouter Returns After A Three-Knockdown Finish

Vanhouter reaches this assignment after a short night against Ivan Balaz at Zuffa Boxing 12 on November 7. The official report records a first-round technical knockout through body shots at 2:04, taking the American to 14-0 with 11 knockouts. That finish came at London’s Copper Box Arena, rather than at the stadium hosting his next appearance.

Balaz initially tried to make his size count. The promotion’s account describes the younger fighter answering with faster punches and a high guard before shifting his attack downstairs. A left to the liver produced the first knockdown; a right to the body sent Balaz back to one knee. After another count, punches upstairs opened the target for the final body shot. Three knockdowns ended an assignment that had been scheduled for eight rounds.

Bakole Moves On From The Ajagba Draw

Bakole’s recent background presents a different picture. His May 2025 meeting with Efe Ajagba went the full ten rounds in Riyadh and ended in a majority draw. Boxing News’ ringside account records Kieran McCann scoring it 96-94 for Ajagba, with Pablo Gonzalez and Bob Williams both returning 95-95. Those are the scorecards from that earlier fight, not a prediction or announced scoring arrangement for Cardiff.

The report describes Ajagba having success with his right hand and movement, while Bakole increased his pressure and worked with uppercuts and body punches. A late push was not enough to turn the result into a win. At the time, Bakole’s record stood at 21-2-1 with 16 knockouts. He had entered that contest after a second-round stoppage loss to Joseph Parker in February, when he accepted the replacement assignment at short notice. Adebayo is a new opponent, not the Ajagba rematch discussed after that draw.

The Listed Broadcast Start And Viewing Details

For viewers planning around the broadcast, Netflix’s current live-event schedule lists an 11 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time start on December 11: 6 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Pacific. That is the listed stream time, not a guaranteed ring-walk time for any of the four advertised bouts. Live events are included across the service’s plans without a separate event charge.

The platform advises viewers to update their app and device software before watching live. Most newer televisions, streaming players, mobile devices, computers and consoles are supported; older Chromecast models and casting from a Chrome browser are not. Android phones and tablets need Android 9 or later; iPhones and iPads require iOS or iPadOS 26 or later, according to that guidance. Viewers can pause, rewind or return to the live point during a stream. Commercial breaks can appear on every plan, including subscriptions ordinarily described as ad-free.