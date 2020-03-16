Report: Tyson Fury Could Face 8-Year Ban If Found Guilty Of Tampering

Fury Accused Of Bribing Farmer

Tyson Fury is reportedly facing an eight-year ban if he is found guilty of tampering with a 2015 investigation.

The WBC heavyweight champion tested positive after having illegal levels of nandrolone in his body following his win over Christian Hammer back in 2015. Fury later blamed it on eating uncastrated wild boar having later accepted a backdated two-year ban in 2017 along with his cousin Hughie.

However, on Sunday, a Lancashire farmer named Martin Carefoot claimed he lied to investigators about supplying the meat after he was offered £25,000 by a member of the Fury team. He now claims he has never handled wild boar.

As a result, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) are now set to launch an investigation into the matter as per The Sun who add that Fury could be hit with an eight-year suspension if he or any member of his team is guilty.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren isn’t paying too much attention to the matter, however.

“The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying,” Warren said. “When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper. “How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.”

Fury also has the backing of WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman.

“Personally, I prefer to believe Tyson Fury ahead of someone who has already admitted to lying in legal documents for financial gain,” Sulaiman said. “The person who has claimed he accepted money to lie should be the one on trial, in my personal opinion, especially when he has waited five years to tell his story.”

It should be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.