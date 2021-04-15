Freddie Roach Predicts Ben Askren Will KO “YouTube Boob” Jake Paul

The sweet science of boxing will have another experiment this weekend with Jake Paul vs Ben Askren. The spectacle will have a YouTuber vs a former MMA Champion, in the main event of Triller Fight Club. People all over the world have put their input on how the tables will turn come April 17th, however an insight by world-famous boxing coach Freddie Roach might take the cake.

Roach, who has mentored the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Georges St. Pierre and Tony Ferguson, has his eyes on the Triller headliner. Roach would even extend his hand and welcome Ben Askren into his gym.

“Funky” only trained one week at Wild Card Boxing before packing up his bags and leaving to continue his camp elsewhere.

Roach’s Thoughts

Roach would take a liking to Askren in his few days training him.

“It was great working with Ben.” Roach told MMA Fighting. “He is a true professional and a class act. He came to Wild Card in great shape and sparred the first day and did 12 rounds of mitts with me, straight through, on the second day in addition to the usual roadwork and boxing drills. He is a quick study and has a great work ethic. He puts his punches together very well and with a lot of power.”

The Prediction

Unlike his student Georges St. Pierre’s catchphrase, Roach was impressed with Askren’s performance. So impressed that he believes the former MMA world champion will KO Paul in his boxing debut.

“I refer to Jake Paul as the YouTube boob. I’ve seen video of him fighting and his press conference with Ben. It’s really hard for me to watch him too long,” “I know one thing,” Roach continued. “When Ben knocks Jake Paul on his ass on Saturday night, YouTube will have itself a new most-viewed video highlight.”

