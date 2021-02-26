Frank Mir VS Antonio Tarver Set To Feature On The Same Card As Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, recently announced that he will be returning to combat sports. However, this time it will not take place in the Octagon. Instead, Mir is set to grace the boxing ring with his presence. In a recent Twitter post, Mir stated the following:

“I am a competitor. I have been all my life, I take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person, I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring so when the opportunity arose I jumped on it. See you April 17th @AntonioTarver”

Mir’s opponent is set to be Antonio Tarver, who is a former Cruiserweight, Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion. The matchup between the two legends will take place on April 17th. This coincides with a matchup between notorious Youtube sensation Jake Paul, and decorated MMA veteran Ben Askren.

Paul vs Askren will serve as the headlining bout for the card, whilst Mir vs Tarver will be the co-main event. Tarver has been out of action since 2015 when he picked up a draw to Steve Cunningham. Alternatively, Mir most recently fought in 2019, when he picked up a decision victory over Roy Nelson at Bellator 231.

Frank Mir’s daughter also recently took her first steps into the combat sports industry. Bella Mir improved her record to 2-0 after submitting Danielle Wynn at Ikon Fighting Federation 4.

Bella Mir seals it in the first round!#iKon4 pic.twitter.com/lHEWzbtKJB — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 12, 2020