Frank Mir Claims He’s In For Biggest Payday Of His Career At Triller Triad

Frank Mir is due to receive the biggest check of his combat sports career.

Mir is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He headlined UFC 100 against Brock Lesnar. Mir has seen his share of big paydays but he says they’ll all be topped by Triller Triad.

Mir will be going up against former world title challenger in boxing, Kubrat Pulev. The two are set for a mixed rules match on Nov. 27 at Triller Triad.

Frank Mir Making Bank

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Frank Mir claimed his pay against Pulev will be greater than what he earned against Brock Lesnar back in 2009.

“Not significant, the second Brock fight was close but that was the second-biggest of my career. But no, this one, in fact, if I hit my bonuses and I win, I’m basically touching on seven figures, and I’ve never been within a couple $100,000 of that in the MMA world.”

Mir was honest when asked if getting such a big payday this late in his career has come as a surprise.

“Yes, sometimes it’s very humbling to know that I’m still able to headline a card. Obviously, my fight with [Steve] Cunningham I think I made a really good statement. I think that really pushed me in a position to be here that I represented MMA extremely well. I felt that barring a win that was about the greatest outcome I could’ve had.”

Pulev was last seen in action back in Dec. 2020. He was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in a failed bid for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Titles.

In a traditional boxing sense, Pulev would have obviously have a clear advantage. With mixed rules, however, Mir is hoping to use grappling knowledge to his advantage.