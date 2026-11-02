Francesca Hennessy Faces Johanna Wonyou For Interim WBC Title On December 4

Francesca Hennessy and Johanna Wonyou will meet for the interim WBC bantamweight championship at London’s Copper Box Arena on December 4. BOXXER confirmed the contest on November 2 as part of the show headed by Adam Azim against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela.

The announcement creates a separate championship opportunity in the women’s 118-pound division. The WBC’s current published rankings identify Dina Thorslund as world champion and place Hennessy first among the contenders. This is an interim-title booking, not an announcement that Thorslund has vacated or been stripped of her championship.

The WBC lists Thorslund at 25–0 with nine knockouts and also identifies her as the WBO and IBF titleholder. BOXXER gives no reason for the interim designation and does not announce a subsequent contest against the Danish champion.

Hennessy Returns To A Venue That Tested Her

The London arena was also the setting for Hennessy’s difficult meeting with Ellie Bouttell earlier this year. The WBC’s February report records a majority-decision victory, with one judge scoring the ten-round contest 95-95 and the other two favoring Hennessy 97-93 and 96-94.

That account describes an accidental clash of heads in the second round that cut both fighters. Bouttell worked with pressure and short hooks, while Hennessy relied on her jab, movement and greater output. It was a competitive outing rather than the one-sided scorecards she had received in her preceding title win.

In November 2025, Hennessy beat former atomweight world champion Fabiana Bytyqi in Derby to claim the vacant WBC International bantamweight belt. All three judges returned 100-90 scores. The sanctioning body’s report credits her combinations to the body and head and says Bytyqi struggled to land consistently over the ten rounds.

Wonyou Brings A Separate Championship Route

Wonyou’s most recent title success came in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July. The French boxing federation reported that she beat Canada’s Tania Walters on points to win the WBA International bantamweight championship, recording her thirteenth professional victory without a defeat.

The WBA’s fight history identifies that contest as a ten-round unanimous decision. Its record also lists an eight-round meeting with Mary Romero in Britain in July 2025 and a six-round unanimous-decision victory over Josefina Vega in the United States the previous September. Her experience therefore includes assignments outside France, rather than a first overseas appearance in London.

Earlier entries include a ten-round decision against Simona Salvatori in Italy in May 2023. Those longer-distance contests provide relevant experience for a championship assignment, although BOXXER’s announcement does not specify the scheduled round count for December’s women’s bout.

𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 🔒🎯@adamsuperkid faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in a huge IBF World Title Eliminator! 🔥@_franhennessy fights for the WBC Interim World Championship versus Johanna Wonyou, Elliot Whale and Bobby Faulkner put their unbeaten records on the line,… pic.twitter.com/ahjkgdFLLv — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 2, 2026

The rest of the card includes Elliot Whale against Bobby Faulkner for the WBA Continental welterweight title, with both described as unbeaten. Hassan Azim faces undefeated Ruben Torres, while Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke is also due to return. The main event is an IBF super-lightweight eliminator, following the earlier Azim–Valenzuela reports.

BOXXER names DAZN as the December show’s international broadcast partner but has yet to identify a free-to-air outlet for the UK and Ireland. That differs from its November 20 Lauren Price card in Cardiff, for which BBC Two and BBC iPlayer are already confirmed. Price faces Michaela Kotaskova at the Utilita Arena.