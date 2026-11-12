WBA Orders Floyd Schofield To Defend Lightweight Title Against Jose Valenzuela

Floyd Schofield has been ordered to make his first WBA lightweight title defense against José Valenzuela. The Championships Committee named Valenzuela the mandatory challenger in a written ruling that starts negotiations rather than announcing a completed fight agreement.

The negotiation window runs from November 11 through the close of business on December 11, 2026, on the notice’s UTC-5 timetable. If the sides cannot agree, or either declines to negotiate or participate, the committee can call a purse bid.

The WBA cites Rule C.11 for the mandatory obligation and Rule C.12 for limits on other opposition during the final 60 days of the mandatory-defense period. No fight date or venue accompanies the order, and December 11 is the negotiation deadline, not an announced event date.

Schofield Keeps The Belt After Bahdi Protest

Schofield won the championship by beating Lucas Bahdi on October 10 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The WBA has since upheld that unanimous decision and rejected Most Valuable Promotions’ request for an immediate rematch, leaving the American in possession of the belt before this new obligation.

That review did not dismiss the officiating concerns. Seven international referees agreed that Bahdi should have received knockdowns in rounds six and nine. The organization also examined the third-round knockdown of Bahdi and an eleventh-round Schofield fall, which it attributed to a stumble after stepping on his opponent’s foot.

After the missed knockdowns were incorporated, two original cards still favored Schofield and one was level. An independent judging exercise likewise failed to establish a majority Bahdi victory. The WBA referred the referee’s performance for administrative consideration while maintaining the result. That protest decision is separate from the new Valenzuela order.

Valenzuela Brings Previous World-Title Experience

Valenzuela has already won a WBA championship one division above lightweight. In August 2024, he defeated Isaac Cruz by split decision at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to claim the super lightweight belt. The WBA’s original account emphasized how he managed distance against the more aggressive champion.

The southpaw moved around the ring, countered Cruz’s advances and used accurate punching to build his case with the judges. That completed performance established his championship credentials at 140 pounds; it is not evidence that he has already won Schofield’s 135-pound title or that the coming contest has been booked.

His reign ended against Gary Antuanne Russell in Brooklyn in March 2025. The WBA records a unanimous decision on scores of 119-109 twice and 120-108. Its account describes Russell controlling the pace with speed and accurate combinations, leaving Valenzuela unable to produce a sustained response.

The organization’s current fighter profile lists Valenzuela at 16 wins and three losses. It records two subsequent lightweight appearances: a ten-round decision against Diego Torres Nunez in February 2026 and a second-round knockout of Edwin De Los Santos in June. Those later results distinguish his current position from the record printed after the Russell defeat.

The same profile places him first in the WBA’s October lightweight ratings. The latest committee ruling now turns that ranking position into a specific mandatory assignment. A negotiated agreement or further WBA notice is still needed before a timetable for the actual championship fight can be reported.