Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Look Forward To Working With Anthony Joshua’ Ahead Of Tyson Fury Fight

Boxing fans around the world were excited at the announcement that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be facing each other. Now it seems that Joshua will be getting some help from none other than Floyd Mayweather.

If there is one thing that Mayweather knows how to do, it is winning. He went 50-0 in the course of his career, not to mention some exhibition fights along the way, and is regarded as perhaps the best defensive boxer of all time.

So naturally Floyd, like the rest of us, was pumped to hear that Joshua and Fury had agreed to a pair of fights. For the first time in a long time, the major heavyweight titles will be unified and given to the winner of this massive fight.

Floyd Mayweather To Help Anthony Joshua

While there are still plenty of details still to be announced, namely the date and location of Joshua vs Fury, we do know one thing. Floyd Mayweather apparently plans on helping Joshua prepare for the fight.

Speaking in a recent interview, the retired champion said that he plans on helping the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight king prepare for this fight. He explained that the two have a decent relationship and that he is excited to work with Joshua.

“I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon. We communicate all the time, we talk all the time,” Mayweather explained. “I’ve met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, great guy, very interesting. After the fight I like to see him sing. I haven’t seen him fight a lot of times. I’ve seen him fight probably only twice. I’ve only seen Tyson Fury fight twice, against Deontay Wilder.” “Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience. Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience, but I think with Anthony Joshua losing a fight, that helped him become stronger. It’s a very intriguing match-up, you can never say what’s going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors. Like I say, me and Anthony Joshua talk on the regular, so I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”

At the end of the day, there is a question about how much Floyd Mayweather would be able to help Anthony Joshua prepare for this specific fight. Regardless, it will be interesting to see these two legends working together.