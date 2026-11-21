Floyd Mayweather has answered Ryan Garcia’s promise of a Monday opponent announcement with a reminder of the payday he believes he can offer. The former champion replied directly to Garcia on X early on November 21, adding his own message to the WBC welterweight titleholder’s latest next-fight tease.

Mayweather told Garcia that landing a lottery-sized opportunity depended on knowing whose name to announce. He did not state that a contract had been signed, identify a venue or announce that he had been selected as Garcia’s opponent. His response was a public pitch, rather than a completed fight announcement.

Garcia’s original November 20 post left the identity open. He said an opponent would be announced Monday, November 23, and predicted a knockout by the fourth round, then added an eight-round maximum to his boast. The post did not explain the difference between those two predictions or name the man he was discussing.

Mayweather answers Garcia’s open-ended prediction

The exchange brings Mayweather back into the conversation after weeks of competing public indications about Garcia’s next appearance. Garcia has previously discussed a possible championship meeting with Mayweather, while negotiations involving Teofimo Lopez have also been reported. Neither new message specifies which set of talks has produced an agreement.

Whoever we announce on Monday Im knocking him out By the fourth round At max 8 rounds BET THAT — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 20, 2026

Garcia comes off a second-round stoppage of Conor Benn on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The WBC identified it as his first successful welterweight title defense and recorded his improved mark as 26-2 with 21 knockouts. He had won the championship earlier in the year by defeating Mario Barrios on points at the same venue.

If you want to hit the Power Ball then you better know who to say. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 21, 2026

The earlier Mayweather claims were not a finished schedule

On October 21, Garcia claimed that he and Mayweather had agreed to fight at 147 pounds for his WBC welterweight championship. That written statement named the weight and belt, but it gave neither a venue nor a date. It was Garcia’s account of an agreement, not a published contract or a sanctioning decision.

His October 30 message was more conditional. Garcia said Mayweather had called him about the contest, but warned that he would fight February 6 regardless of whether the proposed meeting happened. He urged Mayweather to follow through and suggested the opportunity would otherwise disappear. That warning about his February plans did not identify an alternative opponent.

Mayweather subsequently advertised a December 19 exhibition against Australian boxer Matt Floyd in Bangkok. His November 1 Instagram caption described it as preparation for a proposed Garcia meeting in February 2027. The artwork called the Bangkok appearance an exhibition, a different description from Garcia’s proposed championship contest. It did not resolve the final terms of a Garcia fight.

Lopez has also been part of Garcia’s next-fight discussions

In a November 14 written update, The Ring reported that the WBA had notified the relevant parties that Lopez could apply for a special permit to unify against Garcia. Mike Coppinger’s sourced report identified February 6 as a date under discussion. It also acknowledged Lopez’s ordered defense against Jack Catterall.

The reported right to seek a unification permit was not an announcement that one had been approved. Garcia’s new post does not name Lopez, and Mayweather’s response does not say those talks have ended. Monday’s promised announcement therefore remains the next development to watch, rather than evidence already identifying the opponent.