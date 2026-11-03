Floyd Mayweather Announces Matt Floyd Exhibition In Bangkok On December 19

Floyd Mayweather has announced an exhibition against Australian boxer Matt “The Jedi” Floyd for December 19 in Bangkok. His November 1 Instagram post pairs the two fighters on a promotional poster and presents the outing as preparation for a proposed meeting with Ryan Garcia.

In the caption, Mayweather wrote:

“THIS IS A LIL TUNE UP BEFORE ME AND RYAN GARCIA LOCK UP FEB. 2027”

The poster explicitly labels the Bangkok contest an exhibition. It supplies the city and date, but does not identify an arena, broadcaster, contracted weight, number of rounds or full supporting card. Those details remain absent from this announcement, rather than confirmed terms that can be carried over from another Mayweather event. The artwork carries Mayweather Promotions, The Order Promotions and Frontrow Fight Series branding and bills the meeting as ‘Battle of the Floyd’s.’ The announcement does not provide a ticket-sale timetable.

Garcia’s February Plans Are Still Conditional

Garcia’s own most recent written message on the matchup was more conditional. On October 30, the WBC welterweight champion said he intended to fight February 6 regardless of whether Mayweather followed through. He said Mayweather had called to propose the contest and urged him to stop delaying.

The warning to Mayweather did not announce signed contracts or name a venue. Garcia framed the proposed meeting as a championship opportunity, unlike the exhibition advertised for Bangkok. Mayweather’s new target therefore should not be read as an independently finalized title-fight booking.

There is also a competing route for Garcia’s next appearance. In an October 25 written update, The Ring’s Mike Coppinger said February 6 was the target for ongoing discussions with Teofimo Lopez. He expected that matchup to happen next and considered any eventual Mayweather contest something that would follow it.

Coppinger said the pending WBA decision would not affect those negotiations. That was the reporter’s assessment of talks, not a completed event announcement. Mayweather’s Instagram caption does not address Lopez, explain whether those discussions have ended or reconcile the two different plans for Garcia’s February schedule.

Garcia’s attorney and adviser Guadalupe Valencia had already described another condition in an October 23 written update supplied to Coppinger. Valencia said they would work toward the fight once Mayweather was free of other obligations, while offering no timetable for that to occur.

He said the intended Garcia format was a professional contest, with Mayweather’s 50-0 record at stake, rather than an exhibition. His conditional account of the discussions helps distinguish the two proposed appearances. It does not establish that those obligations have since been resolved.

A Different Format From His Last Professional Fight

Mayweather, 49, has not boxed professionally since 2017. His most recent ring appearance was the August 2024 exhibition rematch with John Gotti III, which went eight rounds without a declared winner, according to Uncrowned’s November 1 report on the new announcement.

That report said claims of a completed Garcia agreement were premature and that key stakeholders had not held serious discussions. It also described advanced Garcia–Lopez talks, making clear that Mayweather’s preferred next step and the championship negotiations were not interchangeable confirmations of the same event.