Floyd Mayweather Set To Train Tyron Woodley In Preparation For Jake Paul Fight

Floyd Mayweather is set to face off with YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul in a PPV event this weekend. However, Mayweather has now reached out to offer his assistance to Tyron Woodley, who recently announced he will be boxing Logan’s younger brother Jake.

Mayweather and Jake Paul have had several alterations in the past. The most recent being the infamous ‘gotcha hat’ incident where Jake stole Mayweather’s cap, which led to a mass brawl. Thus it was unsurprising that at the recent pre-fight media scrum when asked his thoughts on the Paul vs Woodley fight, he openly offered Woodley the chance to come and train with him in Las Vegas. He stated:

“Well, give me Tyron Woodley. I make sure I get in camp and train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us.”

Woodley Responds

Woodley has since responded, speaking during his own recent media scrum. The former UFC champion had the following to say:

“They just texted me, let’s do it. I just talked to him today so for sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all time? He’s already my dog and we’ve been talking about training anyway, so for sure. I’m definitely going to take him up on that.”

Woodley is set to face off against Jake Paul on the 28th of August. He has taken the boxing match off the back of being cut by the UFC, due to his recent four-fight losing streak. Jake Paul is 3-0 in boxing, having KO’d former UFC fighter, Jake Paul, in his last fight.