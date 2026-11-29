The Order Promotions has withdrawn from Floyd Mayweather’s proposed December 19 exhibition against Matty Floyd in Bangkok. In its November 28 statement, the company said it would no longer promote the event at UOB Live and promised refunds to its pay-per-view customers.

The promoter attributes its departure to what it says are unresolved commitments between Mayweather and CSI Sports. It says those commitments were not disclosed when its agreement was signed. These are the company’s allegations about the arrangement, not findings announced by a court.

The Order Promotions Promises PPV Refunds

The company, led by chairman Sam Rettke, says it paid Mayweather the required deposits and kept up with its payment commitments. After investigating his other obligations, it decided against proceeding. It is reserving its rights over money spent on the proposed show.

Anyone who bought a pay-per-view pass through The Order Promotions is being offered a full refund, with instructions to be sent directly to purchasers. Refund inquiries can be sent to [email protected]. The statement thanks Matty Floyd, his team and the venue, while saying the company intends to announce other boxing projects.

CSI Had Already Challenged The Bangkok Plans

The withdrawal follows CSI’s November 25 objection to Mayweather’s proposed schedule. In that separate written statement, CSI/FIGHT SPORTS said its legal teams in New York, Bangkok and Perth were taking action to enforce rights it claims over his appearances.

CSI also argued that a Ryan Garcia fight could not proceed until Mayweather fulfilled his commitments to the company. Its lawsuit alleges a breach of an agreement covering bouts with Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. The company’s position does not itself establish the outcome of that dispute. CSI said similar measures had prevented an earlier appearance in Greece. That remains its account of the intervention, rather than a new ruling about Bangkok.

Josh Peter’s original report said representatives for Golden Boy, Garcia and Mayweather had not immediately answered requests for a response. That describes the responses available to the November 25 report; it should not be mistaken for a new response to the promoter’s subsequent withdrawal.

Mayweather Had Presented Bangkok As A Tuneup

Mayweather’s November 1 announcement paired him with Australian boxer Matty Floyd on an exhibition poster. His own caption identified Bangkok and December 19, describing the outing as preparation for a proposed meeting with Garcia in February 2027. It was not an announcement of completed Garcia fight terms.

The poster advertised an exhibition rather than a professional championship contest. The caption also promoted a Bangkok VIP competition, but did not set out a contracted weight or number of rounds. Those details cannot be supplied by borrowing the rules of another Mayweather appearance.

Garcia’s latest relevant written scheduling post, published at 04:04 UTC on November 25, said he would fight February 6 on DAZN. It did not identify an opponent. That message preceded the report of CSI’s objection, so it cannot be presented as Garcia answering the company.

Mayweather had also publicly pursued Garcia’s next-fight opening in their earlier exchange. The Bangkok promoter’s departure does not establish an alternative date, a replacement promoter or a finalized Garcia agreement.