Filip Hrgovic Urges Anthony Joshua To Retire Ahead Of Tyson Fury Fight

Filip Hrgovic thinks Anthony Joshua should retire before facing Tyson Fury. The IBF heavyweight champion offered that assessment to Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, pointing to Joshua’s difficult comeback against Kristian Prenga rather than announcing any change to December’s scheduled fight.

Hrgovic favored Fury and said he felt sorry for Joshua after the July performance. He questioned how much improvement another training change could produce, noting Joshua’s work with Oleksandr Usyk’s team and his efforts to concentrate on boxing.

“I think he’s done. He shouldn’t be fighting anymore. But he want to do, of course, one more fight.”

He attributed that desire to the money available, then emphasized boxing’s physical risks. Asked whether Fury would stop Joshua, Hrgovic agreed but left room for a different outcome. He still considered it an interesting meeting between two stars, while judging both past their best.

The win that prompted Hrgovic’s concern

Joshua did win his last fight. On July 25 at Jeddah Superdome, he recovered from two first-round knockdowns to stop Prenga at 2:43 of the second. The result kept the Fury matchup alive despite a much more difficult opening than anticipated.

As MMA Fighting reported that night, an uppercut put Joshua down early and another right hand sent him back to the canvas. He reached his corner, then changed the direction of the contest with an aggressive second round.

Joshua forced Prenga onto the defensive with combinations before a heavy right hand sent the Albanian through the bottom rope. The referee allowed an opportunity to recover before waving it off. That comeback is an important distinction from Hrgovic’s assessment of Joshua’s condition: concern about the performance does not turn the official victory into a defeat.

Afterward, Joshua publicly turned his attention to Fury, praising his accomplishments while promising an aggressive approach. Eddie Hearn said their long-awaited meeting was signed, although the venue was not yet settled that night.

Cardiff remains the announced destination

The Fury–Joshua fight is scheduled for December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The WBC’s September 24 announcement identifies Netflix as its worldwide broadcaster. Neither Hrgovic’s retirement advice nor his prediction changes those published arrangements.

The two men arrive after rebuilding in different ways. Joshua followed his 2024 fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois with wins over Jake Paul and Prenga. Fury returned from successive defeats to Usyk by beating Arslanbek Makhmudov and then Mariusz Wach, his most recent opponent in July.

Hrgovic’s criticism is a rival fighter’s opinion, not a medical assessment or a statement from Joshua’s camp.