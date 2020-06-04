The combat sports world began buzzing at the thought of Evander Holyfield making a comeback to boxing. Now he has shared some recent training footage to update fans on how this prep was going.

At 57-years old, former heavyweight champ Holyfield revealed that he would be coming out of retirement for some charity boxing. The fact this was around the same time his old rival Mike Tyson suggested he could be doing the same thing, made the revelation all the more exciting. Although since then, there has been no word one way or the other on if they will fight each other.

Regardless, Evander has begun to take training for this comeback seriously. He took to Instagram recently, to provide a sneak peek into how this process is going. The video he shared is a small compilation of him doing some strength and conditioning training alongside a coach, while on the beach.

“Strong body. Strong mind. Strong spirit.”

Holyfield is seen doing a variety of different exercises here. He goes from boxing-specific things like shadow boxing with the chains, to more open-ended training like running with the resistance parachute. All the while, he does this training while wearing a weighted vest.

Evander has actually been doing a lot of strength and conditioning training, it would seem. Here he is doing another training session with his coach. Only this time it goes down in a gym instead.

There is not a lot of information about when Evander Holyfield will fight, or who he will face. However it is good to see that he seems to be taking this seriously. It is always a little worrisome to see someone his age taking unnecessary damage. This could very well still happen, but at least he will be physically prepared the best he can be.