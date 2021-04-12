Evander Holyfield Returns To Exhibition Boxing: Will Face Kevin McBride On June 5

Boxing icon, Evander Holyfield, is returning to the sport.

At the age of 58, Holyfield has announced his return to the ring. According to ESPN, the boxing legend will feature on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez’s lightweight title defence against George Kambosos.

The event is set to take place in Miami on June 5th and will be run by Triller Fight Club. Holyfield is set to face off against another legend of the sport in Kevin McBride. According to combat sports journalist, Kevin Iole, the fight will take place under exhibition rules, and thus not affect either man’s record.

As per a recent report by SI, the exhibition bout will be fought over eight, two-minute rounds with both fighters not wearing headgear.



This fight follows the recent trend of former boxers returning to the sport. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr previously featured in an exhibition fight for Triller in 2020 to an incredibly popular fan reception. Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., Barrera and Morales are all also set to return in the near future.

It initially appeared that Holyfield would be next to face Tyson. The two heavyweights faced off against one another twice previously, and there appeared to be legitimate traction between the two former foes. It may well be a fight we see in the future still.

It's on!….. I'm ready! This time we fighting, ain’t no biting! 🥊👂🏿https://t.co/mQyNQaKaxG — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) April 1, 2021