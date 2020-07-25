One of the quickest knockouts in women’s boxing history took place last night in Indio, California, as Seniesa Estrada successfully defended her WBC Silver light flyweight against Miranda Adkins.

Adkins stepped in on short notice for the injured Jacky Calvo, but was majorly mismatched against Estrada who went on to put her lights out in just seven seconds.

You can watch the finish below:

Estrada vs. Adkins Shouldn’t Have Taken Place

It’s a fight that should have never happened.

For one, Estrada was 18-0 going into the contest with finishes in her last six outings. Adkins, meanwhile, was 5-1 but four of her wins came against debuting opponents while the other had a losing record according to BoxRec.

In addition, Adkins was 14 years the senior of Estrada at 42 years of age.

“I give her so much credit and so much respect,” Estrada said (via Bad Left Hook). “She stepped up and took the fight. My original opponent had a knee injury, and she accepted the fight. I had more experience than her — amateur and pro. Once I let my punches go, I couldn’t stop. It’s a fight. I knew that it was gonna be a knockout, but I didn’t know how long it would take. God bless Adkins. I pray she’s OK.”

Many have since criticized Golden Boy Promotions for the mismatch, but questions should be asked of the California State Athletic Commission as well for sanctioning the fight.

Hopefully, something like this doesn’t occur again.