Emiliano Vargas Faces Omar Juarez On December 5 In Arizona

Emiliano Vargas has an opponent for his December 5 return in Arizona. The unbeaten super lightweight will face Omar Juarez over ten rounds at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, joining the card headlined by David Benavidez and Michal Cieslak.

Top Rank published the matchup poster on October 28, identifying both boxers and the scheduled distance. Vargas then shared the announcement on his own account. The pairing was unveiled at the card’s launch at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, where the fighters posed together and faced off.

Two Winning Runs Meet At 140 Pounds

Vargas enters at 18-0 with 15 knockouts. Juarez brings a 21-2 record with eight stoppages and seven consecutive victories. The Brownsville, Texas, boxer last competed in Veracruz, Mexico, in September, stopping Emanuel Lopez in the third round. At 27, he is five years older than his next opponent.

NEXT MISSION SET 🫡@EmilianoFVargas wraps his year in Arizona on Saturday, Dec 5 🔥#BenavidezCieslak| @PremierBoxing pic.twitter.com/e89ZtFqjnU — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 28, 2026

The scheduled distance is familiar territory for the 22-year-old Vargas, rather than a first move into ten-round competition. His official Top Rank history lists a ten-round unanimous decision over Jonathan Montrel in November 2025. That result also demonstrates that his unbeaten run has not depended entirely on early finishes.

His two appearances this year both ended inside the distance. He stopped Agustin Ezequiel Quintana in the ninth round on February 28, then defeated Bryce Mills in the fourth on June 27. The latter stoppage came at 1:45 of the round; his December assignment will be his third fight of 2026.

Those recent outings have put different demands on Vargas: one reached the closing stages of a ten-round contest, while the other ended before halfway. Juarez’s own winning sequence adds a current form test to the year-end booking, rather than an opponent arriving immediately after a defeat.

A New Pairing On An Established Arizona Card

Top Rank’s record lists the WBO Latino and NABF super lightweight championships alongside Vargas’s two 2026 wins. Those regional credentials should not be confused with a world-title assignment: the new Vargas–Juarez poster names the ten-round contest but does not advertise a world championship for their bout.

The Benavidez–Cieslak main event is a separate cruiserweight unification involving the WBA, WBO and WBC championships. Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Keith Thurman occupy the co-feature. The official event listing places the broadcast start at 8 p.m. Eastern, not the specific ring-walk time for Vargas and Juarez.

Wednesday’s launch also supplied opponents for two other undercard fighters: Marco Romero meets Cruse Stewart in an eight-round middleweight contest, while Nikita Tszyu’s U.S. debut pairs him with Roberto Valenzuela Jr. over eight rounds at super welterweight.

The PBC event page still lists the three undercard opponents as to be announced. For Vargas, Top Rank’s newer matchup artwork supplies the missing name. Tszyu, whose previous outing was a split draw with Ben Mahoney, is in a different weight class; the two assignments are not interchangeable.