Emanuel Odiase Faces Mike Perez On November 27 Rust Double-Title Card

Emanuel Odiase will meet Mike Perez when Ringside Zone stages Symphony of the Ring at Europa-Park Arena in Rust, Germany, on November 27. The unbeaten German’s assignment sits atop a show featuring two separate European heavyweight championships.

Odiase is scheduled to defend his IBF European title against the Cuban veteran over 10 rounds. Labinot Xhoxhaj puts his EBU European heavyweight championship on the line against Eduardo Giustini in the 12-round co-main event. The belts belong to different sanctioning organizations; this is not a world-title doubleheader.

The Odiase-Perez pairing was also identified in a written post by Ringside Zone’s Filippo Tommaso Duelk, which the company shared through its own account. Duelk described the bout as an important step in Odiase’s pursuit of world-level opportunities, not as a signed world-title eliminator.

Odiase steps up against an experienced challenger

Odiase brings a 12-0 record with 10 stoppages. The Heidelberg-born heavyweight’s promoter profile lists his latest appearance as an October technical-knockout win over Luis Jose Marin Garcia, following victories over Nick Webb in May and Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in March.

Ringside Zone’s official Symphony of the Ring promotional film.

The published card announcement identifies the Webb victory as the second-round finish that secured Odiase’s regional belt in Mannheim. Perez, listed at 32-3-1 with 22 knockouts, supplies a substantially longer professional résumé. His experience includes a WBC cruiserweight championship challenge against Mairis Briedis and a fight with Alexander Povetkin.

Ringside Zone’s biography says Odiase first entered a boxing gym at 16 after being introduced by his older brother Dominique, who now helps manage his career alongside Florian Winter. The promoter lists his professional debut in October 2023 and his height at 203 centimeters. It also describes a 2021 sparring encounter with Anthony Joshua as a turning point, saying the former heavyweight world champion subsequently became a mentor.

Xhoxhaj faces Giustini in the EBU title defense

Xhoxhaj enters his defense unbeaten at 22-0-1 with 17 knockouts. The Kosovo-born heavyweight, based in Lahr, won the EBU crown in November 2024 by outpointing Oleksandr Zakhozhyi after stepping in for the injured Arnold Gjergjaj. That breakthrough required a recovery from a second-round knockdown before he dropped Zakhozhyi in the tenth. He subsequently beat Mourad Aliev by decision in June 2025. His promoter describes a pressure-based approach built around a tight guard and willingness to exchange, a style Giustini will have to negotiate to take the belt.

His most recent title defense ended with a fourth-round knockout of Pezhman Seifkhani in February. Xhoxhaj joined Ringside Zone in September, and the promotion’s current fighter biography explicitly names Giustini as his November 27 opponent. The Italian champion now gets the opportunity to end that unbeaten run.

Event and venue footage shared by Ringside Zone’s Filippo Tommaso Duelk.

November 27 event details

The promoter is advertising nine professional bouts. Its current event lineup also includes Karen Chukhadzhian, Slawa Spomer, Ismet Ademi, Meryem Binbir, Elvin Sope and Granit Sope. Not every opponent is named on that listing, so those appearances should not be mistaken for a completely finalized running order.

The official ticket page lists Friday, November 27, at 4:30 p.m. and places the arena at Europa-Park Straße 2 in Rust. That is the event listing’s time, not a confirmed ring walk for either championship fight. Tickets start at €29; the promoter also advertises separate VIP arrangements.