Emanuel Navarrete Weighs 130, O’Shaquie Foster 129.8 For Three-Belt Unification

Emanuel Navarrete weighed 130 pounds and O’Shaquie Foster came in at 129.8 on Friday, clearing the limit for their October 24 super featherweight unification at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The champions are scheduled for 12 rounds with Navarrete’s WBO and IBF titles and Foster’s WBC championship at stake. The three-belt matchup does not, by itself, produce a four-belt undisputed champion. The vacant Ring championship is a separate distinction from the sanctioning-body belts.

The Scales Set Up Saturday’s Unification

Foster was introduced first in Top Rank’s official weigh-in coverage, followed by Navarrete. Both received passing announced weights before the faceoff. That public ceremony should be distinguished from Foster’s later account of what he believed happened during his rival’s weight-cutting process.

The WBC champion enters at 25-3 with 12 knockouts. His current reign began when he reversed his earlier defeat to Robson Conceicao in their November 2024 rematch. He subsequently defended against Raymond Ford in May, giving this unification a different purpose from an ordinary defense against a challenger who holds no belt.

Navarrete’s official profile lists a 40-2-1 record with 33 knockouts. He added the IBF championship to his WBO belt by stopping Eduardo Nunez in the 11th round in February. His route to Saturday therefore includes an earlier unification victory, while Foster brings experience of regaining a championship after losing a close decision.

On the weigh-in stage, Foster said he was ready after a long wait for the pairing. He responded to his opponent’s criticism of his style by predicting effective counterpunching and control across the scheduled rounds. Those were prefight expectations, not a result or a promise that the contest would last the distance.

Speaking through the broadcast’s interpreter, Navarrete thanked the supporters who had come to see him and described a successful camp while hoping that work would translate on the night. Asked how to deal with Foster’s defense, he emphasized pressure. He also acknowledged that he could not compel Foster to exchange punches, leaving his own work and pursuit of the belts as his responsibility.

Foster Questions The Cut, Not The Announced Final Weight

In a separate Top Rank interview after the faceoff, Foster said he thought Navarrete had endured a difficult cut and alleged that his opponent had returned to the scale twice. He questioned the attention that received, but also acknowledged that Navarrete ultimately made weight. The claim about repeated attempts is Foster’s account, not an independently established ruling that his opponent missed the official limit.

Foster closed that interview with his own objective:

“I’m ready to show the world that I’m the best.”

"Looked like he had a bad weight cut."@OshaquieFoster gives his final thoughts before his Super Featherweight unification tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/TqoZTb9jSF — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 23, 2026

That assessment follows his earlier remarks about pursuing the Navarrete fight. Friday’s confirmed development is that the final announced weights allow the unification to proceed, rather than resolving the fighters’ disagreement about preparation or tactics.

Elsewhere on the weigh-in sheet, Albert Gonzalez registered 124.9 pounds and Edward Vazquez 125.8 for their 10-round featherweight contest. Frank Martin and Tarik Zaina each weighed 139.5 for their 10-round super lightweight bout. Scooter Davis was 134.8 against Joaquin Faccio’s 134.3 in their eight-round lightweight pairing.

The remaining listed weights were Daniel Cortez III at 121.5 and Joshua Montoya at 121.4; Sammy Contreras at 134.1 and Oscar Pedroza Padilla at 134.4; and Joseph Almajdi at 154.8 against Miqal Dolphus at 153.7. Top Rank lists its main broadcast for 8 p.m. Eastern, with preliminary coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. Those are card start times, not guaranteed main-event ringwalk times.