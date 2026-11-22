Elise Soto and Maira Moneo have been directed to negotiate for the vacant WBO women’s junior lightweight championship. A November 20 order gives their representatives through Thursday, December 10 to agree terms for the 130-pound contest.

The championship committee requires good-faith talks, reasonable cooperation and prompt written notification of an agreement, with supporting documents submitted for approval. If the 20-day period ends without a deal, it will order purse-bid proceedings under Sections 11 through 14 of its regulations.

Either party may request a purse bid earlier, subject to the committee’s assessment. Chairman Luis Batista Salas signed the immediately effective directive, which remains operative unless modified or superseded. The WBO retains jurisdiction to issue further rulings. No fight date, venue, broadcast arrangement or minimum bid is announced.

Soto’s unbeaten run includes a competitive distance test

Soto’s promoter, Most Valuable Promotions, currently lists her with 11 wins, no defeats and nine knockouts. The Carolina, Puerto Rico boxer’s athlete page identifies a unanimous-decision win over Thalia Joseline Limon as her latest appearance. It does not list an agreed bout against Moneo.

That May 30 performance in El Paso offered a different examination from Soto’s previous stoppage victories. MVP’s complete written report records all three judges scoring the four-round featherweight contest 39-37. Its pre-fight account listed her at 10-0 with one no-contest, so the current profile’s unbeaten record should not be read as evidence that the earlier no-contest disappeared.

The promoter described Limon making a fast start with combinations and counters as Soto tried to advance. Its account then documented Soto finding body punches and left hands, sustaining pressure in the third round and trading through the final bell in the fourth. Those exchanges provide context for her progression from quick finishes to a competitive distance fight, rather than evidence of how a prospective Moneo matchup would unfold.

Moneo has already navigated the lightweight title picture

Moneo brings experience from a different title circuit. The WBC’s July 2024 preview identified the Uruguayan as its interim lightweight champion and highlighted her win over former two-division champion Erica Farias. It also explained that her earlier loss to Yanina Lescano came by disqualification in 2020 following a clash of heads, a qualification absent from a simple wins-and-losses comparison.

Her subsequent August 3, 2024 challenge against Caroline Dubois ended in a unanimous points defeat. The WBC confirmed that outcome when it presented Dubois with the interim belt the following month. That was a lightweight championship, distinct from the lower-weight WBO vacancy now at issue.

The Farias victory was already an important step in Moneo’s title pursuit. The WBA’s January 6, 2023 account reported that she retained its Fedelatin belt on December 30 after ten rounds, with every judge returning 96-94. Its report described Moneo pressing forward against a more technical opponent who tried to establish the jab and short combinations.

The WBA treated that win as an opportunity to pursue a world championship, not as a world-title victory itself. The new WBO process offers another route, but its negotiated terms and eventual approval still have to turn the ordered pairing into a scheduled contest.