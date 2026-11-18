Elijah Garcia will meet unbeaten Thomas O’Toole in a 10-round super middleweight bout on December 5 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. PBC announced the pairing on November 17, giving the Arizona fighter another home-state appearance against an opponent who has yet to lose as a professional.

Their contest headlines the preliminary broadcast before David Benavidez’s cruiserweight unification with Michal Cieslak. The prelims start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on DAZN and Prime Video, with the pay-per-view following at 8 p.m. ET.

Garcia Seeks Another Step Forward After June Rebound

Garcia enters with an 18-2 record and 14 knockouts. His most recent outing ended in the first round, when he stopped Ryan Adams in Phoenix on June 20. That was a quick return to winning form after a ten-round majority-decision defeat against Kevin Newman II in March.

The 23-year-old’s recent record has not followed a straight upward line. Kyrone Davis handed him his first professional loss by split decision in June 2024. Garcia then beat Terrell Gausha over ten rounds in March 2025 before the Newman setback. He has experience both winning and losing close fights at that distance.

Garcia’s boxing background runs through his family. His father, George Jr., and grandfather, George Sr., train him, and both boxed professionally. PBC describes him as a fourth-generation fighter; his own professional career began in Mexico in February 2020.

🚨 BENAVIDEZ vs CIESLAK PRELIM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Rising super middleweight contender Elijah Garcia battles Thomas O’Toole and Luis Nunez takes on Toshiki Shimomachi in a 12-round IBF Featherweight Title Eliminator. Dec. 5th at 6pm ET/3pm PT | Live on DAZN & Prime Video pic.twitter.com/hrJLBtJZqA — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 17, 2026

Earlier victories explain why Garcia attracted attention so young. He stopped Amilcar Vidal in the fourth round in March 2023, beat Kevin Salgado on points the following month and finished Armando Resendiz in round eight that September. The latest booking gives him a chance to build consecutive victories again rather than simply recover from another defeat.

O’Toole Arrives Unbeaten With Experience Over Ten Rounds

O’Toole’s WBA profile lists 16 victories, no defeats and no draws. At 28, the Irish boxer has already mixed stoppages with longer assignments. He outpointed Javier Francisco Maciel over eight rounds in August 2024, stopped Oscar Riojas in the third that November and halted James Perkins in round four in February 2025.

He also completed ten rounds against Vaughn Alexander in June 2025, winning unanimously, before stopping Ismael Ocles in the fourth round that November. Those results show that the December assignment does not represent his first experience preparing for ten rounds, even though an unbeaten record alone cannot establish how he will fare against Garcia.

The WBA’s earlier fight ledger also includes cruiserweight appearances against Joe Jones, Miguel Angel Cobas and Scott Lampert. O’Toole went six rounds with Jones, knocked out Cobas in the first and stopped Lampert in the opening round before the later super middleweight assignments.

His latest victory came against Jeremy Cullors for the vacant WBA-NABA super middleweight title in Medford, Massachusetts. The official score sheet dates that contest to April 10 and records a unanimous decision over ten rounds, with totals of 99-91, 97-93 and 96-94. All three judges favored O’Toole, although their margins differed substantially. The result gave him another completed ten-round contest before this announced meeting with Garcia, rather than a run consisting solely of early finishes.

The same pay-per-view card also includes Nikita Tszyu’s U.S. debut, while Cieslak’s preparation for Benavidez forms the backdrop to the main event.