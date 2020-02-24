Eddie Hearn: ‘No Need For A Third’ Wilder Fight, Wants Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua In The Summer

Eddie Hearn Wants Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua This Summer

Tyson Fury secured a massive win over the weekend. Now Eddie Hearn wants to match him up with Anthony Joshua, for a blockbuster fight this summer.

Fury established himself as perhaps the best heavyweight boxer alive, when he took on Deontay Wilder over the weekend. The two had fought previously, in a wildly exciting match, which ultimately went to a draw. This time however, there was no doubt remaining, as Fury annihilated Wilder, en route to a seventh round TKO, securing the WBC title.

Following the fight, there were questions as to what would be next for Tyson Fury. The majority of the combat sports community seems to want to see him face fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts. On the other hand, Wilder has a rematch clause in his contract, which he has 30 days to enact, to fight Fury for a third time.

One of the main deciding factors for Fury’s next fight is Eddie Hearn. Hearn is the promoter for Matchroom Boxing, whom Anthony Joshua fights under. Therefore, there are questions as to whether or not he would be willing to risk his biggest star in a fight like this. However, when a fan on Twitter called this into question, he was quick to shoot down the idea that they were not interested in the fight.

Ofcourse I am! And AJ wants it bad..this fight is gonna and has to happen this year! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Moreover, Hearn went as far as to say that he is interested in booking Joshua vs Fury this summer.

No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Ultimately time will tell what is next for Tyson Fury. Hopefully Eddie Hearn is right, and fans can see a fight with Anthony Joshua later this year.