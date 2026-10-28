Dylan Biggs Faces Dan Catlin After November 7 Opponent Change

Dylan Biggs has a different opponent for his November 7 return in Toowoomba. The WBC announced on Wednesday that the Australian middleweight will face Dan Catlin at Rumours International, replacing the previously scheduled matchup with Uzbekistan’s Kudratillo Abdukakhorov.

The council’s announcement does not explain why Abdukakhorov is no longer the opponent. It also does not provide a record or nationality for Catlin, or specify the number of rounds for the revised contest. Those details should not be carried over from the original booking.

For Biggs, the date keeps his next appearance in Queensland. TGW & Smithy’s Promotions is promoting the Toowoomba event.

The promoter’s ticket listing identifies the show as The Big Fights 44 and gives the venue’s address as 323 Ruthven Street. It advertises a 4 p.m. start and an 11 p.m. finish on Saturday, November 7, while warning that those event times may change. They are not confirmed ring-walk times for Biggs.

A Queensland return after Grand Prix success

Biggs brings a 19-1 professional record into the scheduled return. He reached that mark by stopping Turkey’s Kenan Guzel in the ninth round at Ipswich Turf Club on August 30, according to the WBC’s account. That was his first fight after winning its middleweight Grand Prix.

Archive: Biggs against Pomerleau in the December 2025 WBC Grand Prix final.

The tournament success followed a substantial career adjustment. Biggs lost to Nikita Tszyu by technical knockout in November 2023 in an Australian super-welterweight title contest, then moved to middleweight and rebuilt. The Guzel result extended his winning streak to nine fights. His longtime trainer, Justin O’Leary, has worked with him since he began boxing at Beaudesert Boxing Club at 10.

His route through the Grand Prix required four victories before the final. The WBC’s tournament review records decision wins over Britain’s Hamza Azeem, France’s Ciril Johnson, Ukraine’s Petro Frolov and France’s Lancelot De la Chapelle.

He completed that run against Canadian Derek Pomerleau in Riyadh in December 2025, winning a unanimous decision and the José Sulaimán Trophy. The WBC’s final report credited an early knockdown with helping establish his advantage. The archived DAZN highlights included here show that tournament final, not the upcoming Catlin contest.

Biggs holds a top-ten WBC ranking

The WBC’s current middleweight ratings page, marked as updated on October 2, lists Biggs at No. 8 and identifies him as its Australasia titleholder. Tim Tszyu is the only Australian above him on that list, at No. 3. The rankings document his position among the council’s contenders; the November announcement does not designate the Catlin bout as a world-title eliminator.