MMA Fighter Dustin Long KO’s Deontay’s Brother Marsellos Wilder

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Marsellos Wilder
Image: @Betfred Twitter

Deontay’s Brother Marsellos Wilder Destroyed By MMA Veteran Dustin Long

Deontay scored a knockout victory against Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz tonight, but his brother Marsellos Wilder (5-2-1 NC, 2 KOs) was smoked out by Dustin Long (3-1-2, 2 KOs).

The two squared off in a six-round cruiserweight match on the FS2 undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2. Despite Marsellos controlled the match, a big left hook by Dustin Long sent him to the canvas in round 4. The referee Jay Needy didn’t even count, as Deontay’s bro was seriously hurt. Lights out!

Here is the devastating knockout blow:

 

Marsellos Wilder turned pro in 2018. He won three bouts before William Deets turned the lights out on him. On the other side, Dustin Long is an MMA warrior who spent most of his mixed martial arts career in Valor Fights and ROC.

It seems Marsellos simply doesn’t have what it takes to follow the footsteps of his brother.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here