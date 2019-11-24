MMA Fighter Dustin Long KO’s Deontay’s Brother Marsellos Wilder

Deontay’s Brother Marsellos Wilder Destroyed By MMA Veteran Dustin Long

Deontay scored a knockout victory against Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz tonight, but his brother Marsellos Wilder (5-2-1 NC, 2 KOs) was smoked out by Dustin Long (3-1-2, 2 KOs).

The two squared off in a six-round cruiserweight match on the FS2 undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2. Despite Marsellos controlled the match, a big left hook by Dustin Long sent him to the canvas in round 4. The referee Jay Needy didn’t even count, as Deontay’s bro was seriously hurt. Lights out!

Here is the devastating knockout blow:

DUSTIN LONG OUT OF NOWHERE! 😱 Marsellos Wilder goes down from a big left hook after he was in control of the entire fight. WOW! #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/oX2GHMnZpE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 24, 2019

Marsellos Wilder, brother of Deontay has been knocked out on the undercard of tonight's huge event! 👀#wildervsortiz2 pic.twitter.com/jnF6njaazU — BETFRED (@Betfred) November 24, 2019

Marsellos Wilder turned pro in 2018. He won three bouts before William Deets turned the lights out on him. On the other side, Dustin Long is an MMA warrior who spent most of his mixed martial arts career in Valor Fights and ROC.

It seems Marsellos simply doesn’t have what it takes to follow the footsteps of his brother.