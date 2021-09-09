Donald Trump Wants ‘Easy Fight’ With Joe Biden: ‘He’d Go Down Very Quickly’

When it was revealed that former US President Donald Trump would be doing commentary for this weekend’s Triller card headlined by Vitor Belfort vs Evander Holyfield, craziness was expected to follow. This was proven true at the pre-fight presser, when he discussed fighting the current POTUS.

For years Trump has been a reoccurring face in the world of combat sports, particularly MMA, between starting his own promotion and having a close relationship with Dana White. Nevertheless it was still shocking to hear that he was doing commentary for this weekend’s Triller boxing card.

The Don would speak with media at the pre-fight press conference, which is where he was asked who he would box, if given the chance to fight anyone. Here he said yet again, to a roomful of laughter, that he would box President Joe Biden, who he says he would beat with ease.

“If I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be against Joe Biden, because he would go down very very quickly,” Trump said. “He’d be in big trouble. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds.”

Donald Trump Just Adds To The Madness

This is a wild remark from Donald Trump, but frankly it is on brand for the circus that is this Triller card. While the co-main event is somewhat fun, between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, the Vitor Belfort vs Evander Holyfield is particularly atrocious.

Namely there are concerns about letting an almost 59-year old Holyfield compete, compounded by the fact that the promotion essentially went commission shopping. After Evander took the short notice replacement for Oscar De La Hoya, Triller had to change locations to a state that would sanction Evander to fight, even though he looked terrible hitting mitts.

One can only hope that this fight does not end badly, and that it ends up being a sad footnote to forget. With Donald Trump on commentary, it is surely going to be something bizarre to see unfold.