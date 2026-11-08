Dmitriy Salita Alleges MVP Sought $25,000 Penalties In Shields–Cameron Talks

Dmitriy Salita says a proposed financial penalty over criticism of Jake Paul or Most Valuable Promotions became a disputed term in negotiations for Claressa Shields to fight Chantelle Cameron.

In a written response published November 8, Shields’ promoter alleged that MVP sought $25,000 each time she made a statement it considered negative toward Paul or the company. He said his team rejected that demand but accepted a mutual non-disparagement provision.

“We would not agree to terms that put a price on a fighter’s speech. We did agree to a standard, mutual non-disparagement clause.”

Salita also described a $1.1 million offer with escalating ticket-revenue participation, defended the proposed accommodations and said neutral judges had been accepted. He questioned whether disagreements over daily allowances should prevent a deal of this size. He remained willing to negotiate. These are his claims about private terms, not independently verified contractual provisions.

By taking these negotiations public, you showed that you were looking for a way to say no, not a way to make this fight. If you genuinely wanted to make the fight, the negotiations would have stayed private and constructive. Since you chose to make them public, I’m putting the… pic.twitter.com/71NIs3SwkN — Dmitriy Salita (@Dsalita) November 8, 2026

MVP’s account centers on a reduced guarantee

The response challenges the account MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian published November 6. Bidarian said his company had accepted a guaranteed payment for Cameron to face Shields without MVP participating in the event. He described that arrangement as an attractive sporting opportunity despite the absence of a promotional role.

According to Bidarian, the opposing side subsequently reduced that guarantee by 27 percent. He separately criticized the proposed daily allowances and security arrangements. His objection was not simply that Cameron deserved an unprecedented purse: he said the offer was consistent with her largest previous payments, rather than exceeding them.

Bidarian said a final opportunity to restore the original offer had been declined and that MVP had moved on. He cited earlier dealings with Eddie Hearn and Misfits to dispute the idea that personal disagreements prevented his company from making fights. He also criticized Shields’ advisers and sought an apology over what he described as her treatment of Cameron at an event. Those allegations were not accompanied by supporting documents in the post.

The fighters’ willingness is not a signed agreement

Cameron’s November 7 message distinguished her desire to compete from the negotiations themselves. She said changes in the discussions had prevented the proposed contest from moving forward at that time, while maintaining that facing Shields remained an ambition tied to her legacy. She did not identify the altered provisions or announce a replacement agreement.

That was the distinction in Cameron’s earlier clarification: an interested fighter was explaining stalled talks, not confirming that a booked contest had been canceled.

Shields had presented the matchup publicly on November 6 as a meeting between the 160-pound and 154-pound champions. She said her team had made a major offer and that Cameron wanted to compete in the first quarter of 2027. Her message did not establish a contracted weight, an exact date or a venue. It therefore supports her interest and preferred timetable, rather than a completed fight announcement.

In a separate November 8 reply to Cameron, Salita said he would welcome the two fighters speaking directly, either by telephone or in person. That suggestion preceded his later financial allegations. It offered another possible route back to discussions, without establishing that the promoters had reopened talks or resolved their differences.

We all want to make this fight, and I believe it’s our shared responsibility—to you, the fighters, and the fans—to get it done. You and Claressa are at the peak of your careers and ranked No. 1 and No. 2 pound for pound. We have no problem with the two of you getting on a call or… https://t.co/LiNP6zoP6z — Dmitriy Salita (@Dsalita) November 8, 2026