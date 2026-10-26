Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum Set For November 14 In Carson

Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum are scheduled to headline November 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Matchroom confirmed the super-middleweight matchup on October 2, with the supporting lineup expanded later in the month.

The WBC Silver and WBO International belts are at stake, rather than a world championship. The promotion’s current event listing has Pacheco unbeaten at 26-0 with 19 knockouts and Fulghum at 15-1-1 with 13 stoppages.

The WBC identifies this as Fulghum’s first opportunity to contest one of its championships. Pacheco previously held the organization’s USA super-middleweight title before progressing to the Silver belt, which he successfully defended against Immanuwel Aleem in July.

A hometown platform and a contender’s opening

In the announcement, Pacheco emphasized his knockout record in Los Angeles, respect for Fulghum and the opportunity to reach a larger television audience. The fight continues his work with trainer Buddy McGirt. His Aleem victory ended in round eleven, following a stoppage of Maciej Sulecki at the same venue in August 2024.

Fulghum described the stakes in Matchroom’s written release:

“The winner of this fight puts us at the door of a world title opportunity. Something we both have been dreaming of.”

He also welcomed fighting in Pacheco’s home market and promised to bring his own supporters. Eddie Hearn portrayed both men as pursuing a championship in 2027, while Oscar De La Hoya highlighted the willingness of Matchroom and Golden Boy to match contenders against each other. Those ambitions do not establish a guaranteed title shot.

Our Next Show: Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum 🇺🇸 Los Angeles-bound on November 14, live on @TNTSportsUS @DAZNBoxing 👊 pic.twitter.com/ACoDdlQU2p — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 26, 2026

Fulghum’s earlier championship-eliminator experience included a defeat against Bektemir Melikuziev. That result formed part of the background to the WBA’s subsequent Munguia–Melikuziev order, a separate sanctioning-body route from the belts being contested in Carson.

Olascuaga title defense anchors the supporting card

Matchroom’s October 14 announcement added Anthony Olascuaga against Yuberjen Martinez for the WBO flyweight world championship as co-main event. Olascuaga, listed at 12-1 with nine knockouts, signed co-promotional terms with Matchroom and Teiken. The defense brings him home to Los Angeles after a run of appearances in Japan.

Martinez was listed at 7-0 with seven stoppages. The Colombian Olympic silver medalist said his preparation had originally targeted November 20 in his home country before this opportunity arose; he identified Mexico City’s Romanza Gym as the setting for his final preparations.

New Matchroom signing David Adeleye meets Alexander Flores over ten rounds in a heavyweight contest. The announced lightweight pairing is Charlie Sheehy against Gabriel Flores Jr., also over ten. Sheehy described it as a step toward a championship, while Flores emphasized the value of his experience.

The release also named Zaquin Moses for eight super-featherweight rounds, Nishant Dev for eight at super-welterweight, Frank Espinoza for six at middleweight and Federico Pacheco for eight at heavyweight. Opponents for those preliminary appearances remained unannounced in that October 14 release.

U.S. coverage is scheduled across TNT, truTV and DAZN, with DAZN carrying the event internationally. Carson continues the monthly programming strand previously seen at the Newark card featuring Vito Mielnicki and Austin Williams. Tickets are listed on sale; the October 5 presale and October 6 general-sale launch in the original release are past dates.