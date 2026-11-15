Darius Fulghum Hands Diego Pacheco First Loss In Carson – Highlights

Darius Fulghum ended Diego Pacheco’s unbeaten professional run Saturday night in Carson, California, taking a unanimous decision after twelve rounds at Dignity Health Sports Park. The visiting super middleweight left with the WBC Silver and WBO International belts in a main event that tested Pacheco at close quarters.

DFG gets a big win in LA. 📝 115-112, 115-112, 114-113. Darius Fulghum hands Diego Pacheco the first defeat of his career to win the WBC Silver & WBO International Super Middleweight Titles.#PachecoFulghum live on DAZN & TNT pic.twitter.com/3GOsEnSnU5 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 15, 2026

The matchup headlined TNT and DAZN’s The Fight series on November 14. Pacheco had returned to the same venue after stopping Immanuwel Aleem in his previous appearance there, his first contest with trainer Buddy McGirt. This time, the assignment brought together two contenders pursuing an eventual world championship opportunity rather than contesting a full world title.

Fulghum arrived from Houston following a third-round victory over Yoanki Urrutia in May. Before the bout, he framed a win in his opponent’s Los Angeles backyard as a chance to move closer to that ambition. Pacheco had acknowledged his challenger’s ability while presenting the contest as another step in his own development. Those were their pre-fight positions, not promises of an agreed championship match next.

The stakes also included the WBA’s previously announced eliminator designation. That notice did not provide a date for a title shot or place the winner ahead of the existing mandatory challenger. It remains important to distinguish the opportunity attached to the bout from a guaranteed immediate championship booking.

The round action below draws on contemporaneous written accounts by Alan Dawson for Uncrowned and Wil Esco for Bad Left Hook. Their personal running scores are not the official judges’ totals.

Round 1: Competing for position

Pacheco varied his jab between the body and head. Fulghum took an aggressive approach to the center, keeping a high guard while trying to make the exchanges more physical.

Round 2: Trading inside

The taller fighter tried to establish his lead hand, then pivoted into a punch to the cheek. Both men exchanged at short range, with Fulghum landing at the end of the round.

Round 3: A cut opens

Fulghum’s jab became an effective weapon of its own, opening a cut on Pacheco’s cheek. The pressure was now leaving visible damage rather than merely forcing the home fighter to move.

Round 4: An uppercut in reply

Pacheco found an uppercut, but Fulghum answered with a firm jab. His footwork helped him stay in position as Pacheco tried to put together a more effective response.

DFG with all the momentum, looking calm, cool, and relaxed! LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/TXql1KSfUH — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 15, 2026

Round 5: The body attack grows

Fulghum added punches downstairs while continuing to win exchanges with the jab. The cut worsened, and bruising was becoming another concern for Pacheco between the two men’s spells of offense.

Round 6: Answers to the right hand

A strong right from Pacheco did not stop Fulghum from responding with a counter. They continued trading through the bell, neither accepting the other man’s last punch without an answer.

Round 7: Clean rights connect

Fulghum established the jab before landing right hands that briefly shook Pacheco’s legs. The Los Angeles boxer still connected with jabs, but was having to absorb increasingly effective return fire.

Round 8: Pacheco finds a combination

A body shot met Fulghum’s advance. Two short punches connected for the challenger before Pacheco put together a cleaner series when the forward pressure eased late in the round.

Round 9: A point deducted

Fulghum lost a point for punching behind the head. Pacheco threw a combination afterward; his opponent continued advancing, landing downstairs with the right and later finding the head with a jab.

Round 10: Counter uppercuts

Pacheco struggled to reach the target consistently with his jab. Fulghum’s counters included uppercuts that troubled him, alongside a right to the head and left hooks during exchanges near center ring.

Two rounds left to go in the main event… pic.twitter.com/jP8mUqMbdC — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 15, 2026

Round 11: Hooks and body punches

Pacheco landed a jab, right hand and later a left hook. Fulghum replied with rights over the top, then worked downstairs with two punches as the championship-distance contest continued.

Round 12: Through the final bell

After an exchange of jabs, Pacheco attacked the body and moved away. Fulghum stayed close, worked in the clinch and connected with a clean right before the fight ended.

Performance of a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/HRxK8ixwp0 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 15, 2026

The official decision

The judges returned 115–112, 115–112 and 114–113 for Fulghum. Matchroom confirmed all three totals and the transfer of both belts. The ninth-round penalty was not enough to erase his advantage on any card.

AND THE NEW! Darius Fulghum with the performance of a lifetime!#PachecoFulghum pic.twitter.com/NBOZtHcFU5 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 15, 2026