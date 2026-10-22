Devin Haney vs. Liam Paro Reportedly Targeted For Year-End Unification

Devin Haney and Liam Paro are being lined up for a welterweight title unification before the end of 2026. DAZN shared Mike Coppinger’s report on October 22, identifying Paro as the target for Haney’s next appearance.

Coppinger said there was an agreement for the matchup to happen in the United States, with November or December discussed. No specific date or venue was supplied in the excerpt. That is a reported plan, not an official announcement of a completed event.

A unification route after the Stevenson dispute

DAZN summarized the development in its accompanying post:

“Devin Haney vs. Liam Paro targeted for the end of the year, per Mike Coppinger”

The report follows the collapse of discussions involving Shakur Stevenson. Those negotiations concerned fighters based in different weight divisions and became a public disagreement over the conditions under which they would meet. A Paro matchup would instead put Haney opposite another champion at welterweight.

On October 16, Stevenson said the proposed weight had moved from 144 pounds to 145 before Haney’s side requested 147. Haney disputed that account, saying he had accepted 145 and that a rehydration demand became the obstacle. Their conflicting accounts of the negotiations did not include a complete contract or the underlying correspondence.

The distinction matters: an agreed weigh-in ceiling and a restriction on weight regained afterward are separate conditions. Neither fighter’s social-media account independently resolves what the other accepted privately.

Haney’s championship schedule has already involved another opponent. In July, Top Rank won the purse bid for a WBO defense against Keyshawn Davis, offering $8.55 million against a $2.35 million competing bid. The announced split allocated 75 percent to Haney and 25 percent to Davis.

Winning promotional rights is not the same as completing a fight, and that earlier process should not be confused with the newly reported Paro agreement. Coppinger’s excerpt does not explain how the mandatory obligation would be handled. A unification report alone does not establish that the sanctioning body has approved every condition or removed an existing requirement.

Haney also described the earlier negotiations as a six-month process dating back to his consideration of a Zuffa deal. He accused Stevenson’s side of putting Davis in his path, but that allegation did not demonstrate that Stevenson controlled the WBO’s decisions. The dispute left both the contracted weight and the proposed rehydration terms contested.

Paro brings the IBF belt to the picture

The IBF currently lists Paro as its 147-pound champion. He earned that position by beating Lewis Crocker in Brisbane, with all three judges scoring their fight 115-113. The result left Paro at 28-1 with 16 knockouts and handed Crocker his first professional defeat.

Paro’s title-winning performance against Crocker also made him a champion in a second weight class after his earlier reign at super lightweight. His promoter George Rose subsequently discussed several major-name possibilities, including Haney, while stressing that recovery and opponent availability would shape the next move.

That earlier discussion of Paro’s options was not a signed booking. Rose said conversations had taken place with Bill Haney and that Paro would consider traveling for the right fight. Coppinger’s new report supplies a more specific opponent and proposed end-of-year window, but still leaves the final date and location outstanding.