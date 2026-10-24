Devin Haney Confirms DAZN Deal, Bill Haney Details DHP Roster Plans

Devin Haney and DAZN confirmed an exclusive, multi-fight partnership on October 23, alongside plans to develop other fighters through Devin Haney Promotions. No next opponent was announced.

Bill Haney, his father and manager, outlined an ambition to expand DHP’s roster and develop champions. The announcement concerns a promotional partnership, not a newly scheduled title defense.

Haney Connects The Partnership To Bigger Fights

Haney addressed the sporting aim in the distributed announcement:

“I’m at a point in my career where I want the biggest challenges and the fights the fans want to see,” Haney said.

Britton Hardin, DAZN’s North American boxing head, emphasized Haney’s headlining position and access to major matchups. Financial terms, an exact fight count and additional DHP signings were not disclosed.

Happy to announce the partnership with @DAZNBoxing! Looking to make the best fights & promote the best fighters in the world! InshaAllah 🤝 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) October 23, 2026

In a separate DAZN interview clip posted Friday, Haney said Zuffa Boxing had offered substantial money, but that access to opponents influenced his choice. He described his aim as building a legacy and demonstrating his ability against leading rivals, rather than selecting a broadcaster on compensation alone.

Devin wants to make the BIGGEST fights happen! 🔥 #DAZNfighter pic.twitter.com/FiGnjttNvf — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 23, 2026

The July Report Was Not Friday’s Official Announcement

MiddleEasy reported the proposed DAZN arrangement in July, when Keyshawn Davis was expected to be Haney’s next challenger. That earlier development concerned the WBO mandatory defense and the broadcaster carrying Haney’s appearances. Friday brings the public confirmation and the Haneys’ description of a wider promotional purpose.

The mandatory process also produced a separate piece of business. Top Rank subsequently won the right to promote Haney against Davis with an $8.55 million purse bid, compared with a $2.35 million rival offer. The announced allocation was 75 percent to Haney and 25 percent to Davis. Those were the terms of that bidding process, not the financial terms of Friday’s DAZN partnership.

An award of promotional rights does not establish that a bout took place. Nor does a broadcaster agreement, by itself, settle the status of a sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger. The new statement does not explain how the Davis obligation will be handled, so it should not be read as confirmation that the requirement has been removed.

Liam Paro Remains A Reported Opponent, Not A Booking In This Release

There is a more recent lead on Haney’s next appearance. DAZN circulated Mike Coppinger’s report of a targeted Liam Paro unification on October 22. The excerpt identified a United States matchup toward the end of the year but did not supply a final date or venue. Friday’s partnership announcement does not fill those gaps.

Paro holds the IBF welterweight belt after defeating Lewis Crocker in Brisbane. All three judges scored that fight 115-113. His championship win over Crocker made the prospective Haney matchup a meeting between titleholders at the same weight, unlike the disputed negotiations involving Shakur Stevenson.

The Stevenson negotiations involved disputed weight and rehydration conditions. Stevenson described a proposed limit moving from 144 pounds to 145 before a request for 147; Haney maintained that he had accepted 145 and that the rehydration demand was the obstacle. Their public accounts did not include the complete contract or correspondence. A deal to broadcast Haney does not resolve those competing versions of the talks or establish that Stevenson has accepted a future meeting.