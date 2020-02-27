Deontay Wilder Trains with 45lb Vest on, Despite Wardrobe Excuse

Wilder Trained with Weighted Vest Making Wardrobe Excuse Insignificant

Deontay Wilder is an honorable man whose word can be trusted. At least according to ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith. However, Stephen A also believes that Wilder’s wardrobe excuse is one of the most pathetic ones he has ever heard. Deontay told media that the loss could be directly traced to his 40lb walkout costume during his entrance. Many fans found that excuse to be lame. Recent footage aired of Wilder telling Joe Rogan that he trains with a 45lb vest on. So, now the excuse for the loss is looking even more pathetic.

Fury vs Wilder II

Throughout the fight, Tyson was able to land some hard shots to Wilder. One allegedly did some damage to Wilder’s eardrum, throwing off his equilibrium for the remainder of the fight. Furthermore, Fury was able to knock down Wilder on two separate occasions.

Ultimately, Fury was able to corner Wilder and unleash a flurry of shots that ended the bout in the 7th round. The loss came by way of TKO from Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel.

Wilder took nothing away from Fury and praised his efforts saying that the better man won. However, he also said that his walkout costume that weighed 40lbs significantly reduced his ability to perform giving him leg fatigue.

Wilder Wardrobe Excuse

At first, the excuse seemed downright pathetic. But now, video from December 2018 shows Wilder telling Rogan that he trains with a 45lb vest on.

In a December 2018 interview, Deontay Wilder told Joe Rogan that he wears a 45 lbs vest during training sessions. 🙄pic.twitter.com/SHjEWZxOyf — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 26, 2020

Fury vs Wilder III

Then again, Wilder’s complaint was never about the chest region. Nor was it about his upper body. He stated that the costume plus the helmet cause massive leg fatigue. Especially after factoring how far he had to walk.

The more that time passes, fans will be able to determine if they believe Wilder’s excuse is acceptable. By the time the trilogy happens this summer, everyone will have their answer.