Deontay Wilder will face Martin Bakole on December 11 after Netflix confirmed a revised supporting card for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. The heavyweight matchup replaces Wilder’s previously advertised assignment against Jai Opetaia and puts Bakole into the co-main event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The broadcaster announced the change on November 23 and added Moses Jolly against Igor Macedo to its four-fight main card. Da’Mazion Vanhouter’s contest with Michael Essomba remains on the bill. Netflix’s updated event guide now lists those four pairings, with the show streaming worldwide for members without an additional event charge.

Bakole moves into Wilder’s slot after the Opetaia withdrawal

The confirmation settles the opponent question left open by Opetaia’s reported withdrawal. Dan Rafael reported on November 17, citing sources, that Opetaia was out and the intention was to keep Wilder on the December 11 show if a suitable replacement could be found.

Rafael named a Derek Chisora rematch as one possibility at that stage. That was a potential route, not an agreement. The bout Netflix has now announced is Wilder against Bakole; Chisora is not included in the revised main-card lineup.

Bakole was already scheduled to compete in Cardiff. Netflix’s November 11 announcement paired him with Solomon Adebayo, while Wilder was listed against Opetaia. Monday’s revision therefore changes Bakole’s opponent as well as resolving Wilder’s vacancy. The new four-bout main card does not list Bakole–Adebayo.

The battle of heavyweights continues. Martin Bakole steps up to face Deontay Wilder in the co-main event at #FuryJoshua ‼️ Moses Jolly vs. Igor Macedo will officially complete the main card: 🥊 Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

🥊 Deontay Wilder vs. Martin Bakole

🥊 Moses Jolly vs.… pic.twitter.com/uXdFW6ct79 — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2026

Jolly–Macedo joins the revised main card

The other addition is Jolly against Macedo, which Netflix says completes the main card. It sits beneath Fury–Joshua and Wilder–Bakole alongside Vanhouter–Essomba. The broadcaster’s announcement names the matchups but does not establish a round limit for the new co-main event, a title at stake or an individual Wilder ring-walk time.

Ariel Helwani independently posted the same finalized four-fight lineup on November 23. His written update identified the new chief support after Opetaia’s departure the previous week. That report and the broadcaster’s updated listing point to the same opponent, rather than another offer from a heavyweight hoping to enter the bill.

New chief support for Dec. 11 Fury x Joshua card, following the withdrawal of Opetaia last week. Finalized Netflix main card: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder vs. Martin Bakole

Moses Jolly vs. Igor Macedo

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba pic.twitter.com/Qi33BODja2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 23, 2026

The distinction matters after several names appeared during the replacement search. Richard Riakporhe publicly offered to face Wilder, but an offer is different from the matchup now advertised by the event’s broadcaster. Netflix’s new card does not identify Riakporhe as a participant.

A former champion on an all-heavyweight bill

Netflix lists Wilder at 45-4-1 in its updated guide. The Tuscaloosa boxer earned bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and held the WBC heavyweight championship from 2015 through 2020. He also fought Fury three times between 2018 and 2021. This assignment places him on Fury’s card against a different opponent, not in a fourth meeting with his former rival.

The earlier supporting-card announcement remains part of the event’s chronology, not the current opponent list. For the December 11 broadcast, the confirmed change is Bakole facing Wilder, with Jolly–Macedo joining the main card beneath Fury and Joshua.