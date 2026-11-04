Deontay Wilder vs. Jai Opetaia Confirmed For Fury–Joshua Card

Jai Opetaia is moving up to heavyweight to face Deontay Wilder on the December 11 Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card. Netflix confirmed the matchup in a November 4 written announcement, placing the unbeaten cruiserweight champion opposite the former WBC heavyweight titleholder at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Dana White also announced the pairing in his own written X post on Wednesday. His confirmation follows weeks of discussion about the contest, changing its status from a reported negotiation to an officially advertised fight. Neither announcement supplies the contracted number of rounds, and Netflix does not list a title at stake in Wilder–Opetaia.

The broadcast will be available globally to Netflix members without an additional event charge. Fury and Joshua remain the headliners; the new addition is a supporting heavyweight contest, not a change to the main event or a cruiserweight championship defense.

From An Unsigned Agreement To An Official Card Addition

Boxing reporter Dan Rafael’s October 30 written update said an agreement had been reached but was not signed. He attributed that information to a source. That qualification mattered: agreeing terms in negotiations did not itself establish a finalized bout, and the report did not include a contract or announcement from either promoter.

BOOOOOM!!!! Wilder vs Opetaia is OFFICIAL in Cardiff, Wales. Wilder has a 95% knockout rate and Opetaia is undefeated 31-0. #FuryJoshua is LIVE on December 11th on @netflix pic.twitter.com/mxKdjPV4yv — danawhite (@danawhite) November 4, 2026

Wilder was still discussing a different preference in the IBA’s November 2 written interview report. He favored a possible meeting with former sparring partner Murat Gassiev and said their camps had communicated. MiddleEasy’s coverage of those Gassiev discussions did not describe a signed agreement. Wednesday’s Opetaia announcement now identifies a confirmed opponent rather than leaving that choice open.

A Cruiserweight Champion Enters Wilder’s Division

Opetaia reaches this assignment after stopping Noel Mikaelian at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12. The promotion’s written result records a ninth-round TKO at 1:30, taking his record to 31-0 with 24 stoppages. That bout was contested at cruiserweight, making the forthcoming heavyweight appearance a different divisional assignment.

The official recap also described a difficult moment for the Australian in round seven before his eventual finish. His unbeaten record therefore should not be confused with an account of an effortless last outing. Afterward, David Benavidez entered the ring and verbally accepted a future meeting, a separate ambition from this newly confirmed December booking.

Wilder brings a 45-4-1 record with 43 knockouts, according to his current official promotional profile. His latest completed appearance was a split-decision victory over Derek Chisora across 12 rounds at London’s O2 Arena on April 4. Before that, he stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the seventh round in Wichita in June 2025. The same profile lists an 83-inch reach and an orthodox stance.

Those wins followed defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. Parker beat him by unanimous decision over 12 rounds in December 2023; Zhang stopped him in the fifth in June 2024. The recent sequence establishes the heavyweight experience Opetaia will encounter without assuming either man’s current form guarantees a result.

The Fury–Joshua date and Cardiff venue were already confirmed in September. Netflix’s current card information adds Wilder–Opetaia but still leaves further supporting bouts to be announced. The broadcaster has not supplied an individual ring-walk time for this matchup.