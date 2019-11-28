Deontay Wilder: “I Am The Hardest Hitting Puncher In Boxing History, 97 Percent KO Ratio”

Deontay Wilder: “The Numbers Speak For Itself, I Am Above Everybody”

Boxing heavyweight ring warrior Deontay Wilder scored two back-to-back knockout victories in his last two battles. Dominic Breazeale was sent to the canvas in the first round! Despite “The Bronze Bomber” was losing on the scorecards against Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz, he turned the lights out with a big right hand in round 7.

His record is impressive – 41 knockouts. He didn’t win via stoppage only two times. The match versus Tyson Fury in 2018 ended in a draw, while Deontay Wilder scored a unanimous decision win against Bermane Stiverne in 2015.

Boxing superstar George Foreman called Tyson “the hardest puncher in the history of boxing”, but Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) disagrees, and claims his punch is the hardest one. Deontay was interviewed by TMZ, where he shared his thoughts on this topic.

“Foreman and all these guys they really gotta let go of that era in the past. I am the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history, period. I’m 42-0 with 41 KOs. The numbers speak for itself. I’ve got a 97 percent knockout ratio. I’m above everybody.” “So I don’t know what Foreman is talking about. You know I love Foreman as well, boxing is a small community. They gotta learn how to give me my credit. At this point in time, there’s no denying because over and over I’m going to prove them wrong each and every time.”

What do you think, who is the hardest hitting puncher in boxing history?